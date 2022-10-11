Read full article on original website
beyondbordersnews.com
SDSU Selects Sundt to Build New Brawley STEM Facility
San Diego State University has selected Sundt as the general contractor to build the new Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) facility on the SDSU Imperial Valley Brawley campus. This selection comes on the heels of an $80 million investment by the State of California to develop the roughly 65,000-square-foot...
beyondbordersnews.com
Tijuana and San Diego Hosts U.S.-Mexico Mayors Summit
The value of having sister cities working together to build goodwill and better friendships can create better communities and inspire the next generation of leaders. San Diego and Tijuana were selected to host the U.S.-Mexico Summit in an effort for leaders from both sides of the border will meet to learn from each other and find solutions to those challenges.
