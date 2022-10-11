ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man

Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post, the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Black Enterprise

‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America

Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
FOX2now.com

Sam Page encourages flu vaccines

Now is the time to get your flu shot, and you can get your COVID vaccine or booster at the same time. Now is the time to get your flu shot, and you can get your COVID vaccine or booster at the same time. Better Business Bureau warns consumers of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Cancer Research#St Louis County#Racism#Charity#World Champion#Fox#Kplr 11
Teen Vogue

For Girls With Roots in Latin America, Cultural Pressure Can Mean Mental Health Struggles

Growing up Dominican in the Bronx had many moments of joy, but it could also be exhausting. I was a decent student with all the potential in the world. I enjoyed spending my time at recess sitting by a fence, reading books, and writing stories in spiral notebooks about the things that haunted me. I was also angry – my dad had died when I was eight years old, and I was desperate to fit in among my peers. I often switched friend groups and was mean to myself and others. I struggled. By age 11, I started having suicidal ideations, and by 12, I was self-harming. At the end of 7th grade, I was kicked out of middle school, and it led to the first wave of deep depression of my life. I felt lonely, like being a malcriada had taken everything from me.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy