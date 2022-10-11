Growing up Dominican in the Bronx had many moments of joy, but it could also be exhausting. I was a decent student with all the potential in the world. I enjoyed spending my time at recess sitting by a fence, reading books, and writing stories in spiral notebooks about the things that haunted me. I was also angry – my dad had died when I was eight years old, and I was desperate to fit in among my peers. I often switched friend groups and was mean to myself and others. I struggled. By age 11, I started having suicidal ideations, and by 12, I was self-harming. At the end of 7th grade, I was kicked out of middle school, and it led to the first wave of deep depression of my life. I felt lonely, like being a malcriada had taken everything from me.

