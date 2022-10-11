Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man
Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post, the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
‘Relax, Relate, and Rejuvenate’: Black Women Open Modern-Day Country Club With a Twist
Time away from a busy schedule is well-deserved for all of the hardworking women around the world. Tiffany Griffin and LaToye Morris, founders of Mahogany Manor, are offering Black women a space to take a quick break from their daily tasks at their modern-day country club ‘with a twist.’
Moving the Needle: CEOs Discuss Black Men Raising the Bar, Pushing Forward at Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Vice President Alfred Edmond Jr., sat down with a diverse group of extraordinary Black men at the 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit for a powerful conversation on how Black men have raised the bar for themselves. The chat, sponsored by Prudential Insurance, included Prudential Financial Planner Delvyn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Women who are married to line workers have spawned a new TikTok genre responding to 'bucket bunnies' they think are pursuing their husbands
After Hurricane Ian downed many of Florida's electrical lines, linemen reported to Florida to help. Many of thier wives have gone viral on TikTok.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
FOX2now.com
Sam Page encourages flu vaccines
Now is the time to get your flu shot, and you can get your COVID vaccine or booster at the same time. Now is the time to get your flu shot, and you can get your COVID vaccine or booster at the same time. Better Business Bureau warns consumers of...
healio.com
BLOG: Navigating health care as a physician, member of LGBTQ+ community
“Which mom are you?” It’s an innocent question, right? I’m with one of my kids, and I’m alone at their school picking them up. The person asking has never seen me before, but they know we are a queer family. I invariably reply, “I am the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World
Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible. Photo by Fernanda Latronico. The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.
FOX2now.com
City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug abuse and mental health
The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis Department of Health to tackle the crisis of drug abuse and mental health. City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug …. The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis...
For Girls With Roots in Latin America, Cultural Pressure Can Mean Mental Health Struggles
Growing up Dominican in the Bronx had many moments of joy, but it could also be exhausting. I was a decent student with all the potential in the world. I enjoyed spending my time at recess sitting by a fence, reading books, and writing stories in spiral notebooks about the things that haunted me. I was also angry – my dad had died when I was eight years old, and I was desperate to fit in among my peers. I often switched friend groups and was mean to myself and others. I struggled. By age 11, I started having suicidal ideations, and by 12, I was self-harming. At the end of 7th grade, I was kicked out of middle school, and it led to the first wave of deep depression of my life. I felt lonely, like being a malcriada had taken everything from me.
Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)
Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you. But a few years back,...
YOGA・
Comments / 0