radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
WBBJ
Volunteers lend a hand at USDA’s food program distribution in Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program brings free food to West Tennessee. Volunteers handed out foot to those in need in Alamo on Wednesday. Every quarter of the year, the Northwest Economic Development Council gives food to those in need of...
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Police Department welcomes new chief
Poplar Bluff Police Department welcomes new chief
KFVS12
More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri. The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.
KFVS12
East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on Friday, October 14. The Eagles will host the Caruthersville Tigers just three weeks after a deadly shooting near a high school football game in Caruthersville. East Prairie school officials...
KFVS12
Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting held for Direct Customer Solutions in Bells
BELLS, Tenn. — Bells welcomes a new business with a ribbon cutting. Direct Customer Solutions was founded in 2017 to provide cost-effective, high-quality logistic services to the pharmaceutical and related health care industry. DCS creates partnerships to find a solution for every need. Their mission is to enhance the...
Kait 8
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
KFVS12
Three Rivers College Rodeo begins in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of college sports teams, the rodeo may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but some college rodeo teams are competing this week at the Sikeston Fairgrounds. The 5th annual Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will take place from 7...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kait 8
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
kbsi23.com
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
Kait 8
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy
Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
KFVS12
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
thunderboltradio.com
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers
A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
