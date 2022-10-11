ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

President Biden to visit LA, Orange counties

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden. | Photo by jlhervàs ( CC BY 2.0 )

President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser.

Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”

Biden will attend the DCCC fundraiser later Thursday, then travel to Orange County on Friday to discuss “lowering costs for American families,” according to the White House.

The president will leave the area Friday, bound for Portland, Oregon.

According to Deadline, the Thursday fundraiser will be held in Brentwood and will also feature an appearance by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was unclear who is hosting the event.

Deadline reported that tickets for the event start at $5,000 per person, ranging up to $50,000 for a couple to be labeled as “hosts,” which also includes a photo opp and attendance at a reception.

Biden was last in Los Angeles in June, serving as a host of the Summit of the Americas. He also spoke at two Democratic National Committee fundraisers during that visit.

Comments / 101

Patriots
3d ago

Stay put, Joey....we have enough bs here in Cali and the last thing we need is cognitive decline. Resign and enjoy your life...

Reply
35
Caron Vasquez
2d ago

Unbelievable there are more important things going on!!! Proof of not mentally capable to be President!!! But we don’t want Kamala either!!!

Reply
19
FreeBear
3d ago

Visiting disaster areas, visiting the family of the victim, visit, visit,... that's what Biden is good at, but never any concrete actions to effect changes! Besides, it costs taxpayers a lot of money for him and his entourage to stage a visit each time.

Reply
11
 

