President Biden to visit LA, Orange counties

President Joe Biden. | Photo by jlhervàs ( CC BY 2.0 )

President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser.

Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”

Biden will attend the DCCC fundraiser later Thursday, then travel to Orange County on Friday to discuss “lowering costs for American families,” according to the White House.

The president will leave the area Friday, bound for Portland, Oregon.

According to Deadline, the Thursday fundraiser will be held in Brentwood and will also feature an appearance by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was unclear who is hosting the event.

Deadline reported that tickets for the event start at $5,000 per person, ranging up to $50,000 for a couple to be labeled as “hosts,” which also includes a photo opp and attendance at a reception.

Biden was last in Los Angeles in June, serving as a host of the Summit of the Americas. He also spoke at two Democratic National Committee fundraisers during that visit.