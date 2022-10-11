Gary Frank is an American journalist whose planned departure from the widely watched FOX 4 has been widely reported, although his official notification has not yet been obtained. As an analogous example, he has spent many years working as a television meteorologist in Arizona and Michigan. Frank’s career has been spent mostly working for FOX. As a weekend meteorologist, Frank joined the FOX 4 team in April 2019. Previously, he worked as a meteorologist or journalist on FOX 17: WXMI TV. He worked for FOX 17 from April 2015 till March 2019. Since he was a kid, he had set his sights on making a living in this field. Even as a young kid, Gray was fascinated by the weather in his area. Frank has become well-known in the industry as an expert in the field.

