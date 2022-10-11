ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
fox8live.com

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
wgno.com

Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
WWL

Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for the gunman who fired into a car in Mid-City sending a woman and a teenager to the hospital. According to the NOPD, there was gunfire in 600 block of South Gayoso Street in around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Beatrice Jack...
