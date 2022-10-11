Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NOLA.com
Off-duty New Orleans police officer shot during robbery near Lafitte Greenway
An off-duty New Orleans police officer was recovering Friday after being shot during a robbery near the Lafitte Greenway, authorities said. Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran who is assigned to the 4th Police District in Algiers, was wounded in the abdomen and taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
NOPD opening up about shooting of off duty officer
New Orleans Police have released a statement about one of their own suffering a gunshot wound. It seems Officer Louis Blackmon was the victim of an armed robbery.
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NOPD seeks suspects accused of downtown vehicle burglaries
Officers say the burglaries happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct.9) in the 700 block of Baronne street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm
On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
Man hospitalized in Algiers Wednesday night
A man is hospitalized after being shot in Algiers Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Elmyra Avenue and De Armas Street.
fox8live.com
Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
wgno.com
Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case
COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for the gunman who fired into a car in Mid-City sending a woman and a teenager to the hospital. According to the NOPD, there was gunfire in 600 block of South Gayoso Street in around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Beatrice Jack...
JPSO: Suspect wanted for Marrero double homicide, should be considered armed and dangerous
Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.
Comments / 0