newportbeachindy.com
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
newportbeachindy.com
Pacific Wine and Food Classic a Sell-Out Success
The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was a sold-out success after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held at the Newport Dunes on Saturday, Oct. 1, the event boasted bites from some of Orange County’s finest food spots. From Chef Leo Razo’s signature championship paella to some exciting new eats – plus wine and spirits – this was the event you didn’t want to miss.
newportbeachindy.com
Culinary Film Series at Newport Beach Film Festival Serves Savory Cinema
Several years ago, the Newport Beach Film Festival recognized the ever-growing popularity of films about food, wine and chefs by creating a Culinary Series that spotlights documentaries about all things gastronomic, from the art of winemaking to the unique talents of chefs. This year, six films fall under the Culinary...
newportbeachindy.com
‘Only in Theaters’ at Newport Beach Film Festival Shines a Light on Laemmle Movie Theaters
The Laemmle Theaters’ commitment to independent and international films is the only access that many people in Los Angeles have to these particular films. This includes iconic directors who never would have seen their favorite films, the films that inspired them to become filmmakers, if it wasn’t for the Laemmles.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 23
They survived the pandemic with a drive-in movie at Fashion Island and online programming, switched their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival has returned October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 international films.
Free activities to do in Southern California during October
As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
yovenice.com
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Venice restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Superba in Venice. Superba is mainly a breakfast /brunch restaurant...
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Shops in Newport Beach for Fall Styles
It’s time to stow away your swimsuits and shorts and prepare for some chillier temps—and by chillier, we mean 65 and partially sunny. In Newport Beach, we may not need to bundle up like in other parts of the country, but it’s still fun to dress with the seasons. With that said, we’re here to help you revamp your wardrobe for fall. Stock up on seasonal staples, like sweaters, jeans and boots, at these six stores in Newport Beach!
highlandernews.org
The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California
Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
coloradoboulevard.net
Dia De Los Muertos Festival Bursts With Life in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Playhouse Village Association and Mercadito Monarca Cultural Arts Shop present Día de los Muertos Festival in Playhouse Village, a free full day event celebrating the ancestral tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Arcade Lane (696 E Colorado Blvd).
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
eldonnews.org
Three new restaurants in Santa Ana
Looking for a new restaurants in Santa Ana now it’s time to stop by and enjoy a good time with family and friends at these trending go-to spots that absolutely offer a variety of new experiences such as tasty food, refreshing cocktails and all in such a good price.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants
Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
daytrippen.com
Gum Grove Park Seal Beach Explore Nature
Gum Grove Park in Seal Beach hugs the edge of Los Cerritos Wetlands. This park is a popular place for locals to walk their dogs but unknown to most of the public. There is only one trail, a rather dusty road down the middle of the park shaded by eucalyptus trees. Several small single tracks trails run along the hill that separates neighborhood homes from the park.
