Tell the Truth
3d ago
Parents need to step up in raising their kids and demonize the drug sellers. It’s always the most effective method to save your kids.
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling
CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
kalw.org
San Leandro City Manager speaks on retaining police
In July, San Leandro’s City Council voted to approve a financial incentive to retain officers on its police force. Officers have already begun receiving the first payment on a $20,000 bonus that will be paid out over the next two years – including an initial sum of $10,000.
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
kalw.org
EPA grants UC Berkeley to help companies reduce hazardous chemicals in commercial products
The grant, funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan infrastructure Law, will expand Berkeley's Greener Solutions Project. It is a project-based class that partners students with companies and organizations interested in adopting sustainable chemistry, with a focus on commercial products used by underserved communities. In this new undergraduate course, students will...
kalw.org
Binah: Dr. Becky Kennedy
She’s joined in conversation by Katie Hintz-Zamb, founder and editor of Mothermag.com. David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
Man killed by wood chipper in California
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
kalw.org
The Rydin Road RV camp is closed. What comes next?
The RV encampment that was once home to 632 unhoused residents in Richmond is officially closed. CollaboRising co-founder, Ramon Quintana, says the community of Richmond can’t leave the Rydin camp residents without continued support. “You can’t expect anybody to say - oh yeah I can do it, pull myself...
Missing at-risk teen has been found, according to Oakland police
(KRON) — A teenage girl who was reported missing and at risk due to her age has been located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. Earlier, the OPD was asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl who is described as at risk due to age. Raiana Bordenave is […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
kalw.org
Meet Your Local Poll Workers / 'Poetry Flash' Editor Joyce Jenkins Spotlights Poetry And Nature / New Arrivals: David Parker
The Midterm Elections are coming up quickly. While all Californians receive mail-in ballots, polling places will still be open. Today, we’ll hear from the people on the frontlines of elections — poll workers and officials who make sure voting in San Francisco runs smoothly. Then, we speak with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins, lead organizer of the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival. And, we hear a reading from San Francisco author David Parker.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
calmatters.network
Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
kalw.org
Scott Badler book features JFK as a teen
Richmond author Scott Badler reads from his new book, "JFK and the Muckers of Choate." It's about John F Kennedy as a rebellious teenager at boarding school. It came out on May 29, 2022.
kalw.org
Green Film Festival of San Francisco features two standout documentaries -- Oyate and Into the Weeds
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss two documentaries featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco, which runs through October 16. Oyate follows Indigenous water protectors fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock, and introduces Native leaders, politicians, and activists using their newfound platform to shed light on injustices committed against them for centuries. The #NoDAPL struggle became a rallying cry for Indigenous people everywhere.
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
Comments / 2