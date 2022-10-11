ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
kgncnewsnow.com

PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless

The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
KFDA

Innovation Outpost offering event to learn skills for new careers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost in Amarillo is hosting an event to learn new skills for new careers. The press release said the open house event is in person or online. Innovation Outpost is a non-profit organization that offers a 30 hour, eight week learning sprint for workers with...
KFDA

BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
Mix 94.1

For A Third Year Route 66 Gets Medieval On Amarillo For Halloween

Hark ye Lords and Ladies! I come bearing tidings of most excellent news. While there are many trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, neighborhoods doing trick-or-treating this Halloween; we're also getting a third go-round with the Renaissance Faire down on 6th Street. Yes, for a third year, Route 66 is going Medieval on...
Stuart Brown
KFDA

ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
98.7 The Bomb

Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
KTSM

Kroger, Albertsons to merge, impacting United Family facilities

Update (11:36 a.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by an Albertsons Companies Spokesperson, they said: “Nothing changes about our stores today, and our focus continues to be providing great service to our customers. The merger isn’t expected to close for many months. Until then, Albertsons and Kroger will continue to operate as two separate […]
KFDA

‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
98.7 The Bomb

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
KFDA

TTUHSC hosting lecture that focuses on mental health in athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure” lecture will focus on mental health in athletes next weekend at Hodgetown. The lecture is hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers. Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will...
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
