Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette Fairley
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
KFDA
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
KFDA
Barrio Neighborhood partners with Education Credit Union to host free homebuyers class
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee has partnered with the Education Credit Union to offer a free home buyer and home improvement education class. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. a free class entitled, Mortgage Made Manageable, will be hosted at the Alamo Center to help...
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
kgncnewsnow.com
PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless
The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
KFDA
Innovation Outpost offering event to learn skills for new careers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost in Amarillo is hosting an event to learn new skills for new careers. The press release said the open house event is in person or online. Innovation Outpost is a non-profit organization that offers a 30 hour, eight week learning sprint for workers with...
KFDA
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
For A Third Year Route 66 Gets Medieval On Amarillo For Halloween
Hark ye Lords and Ladies! I come bearing tidings of most excellent news. While there are many trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, neighborhoods doing trick-or-treating this Halloween; we're also getting a third go-round with the Renaissance Faire down on 6th Street. Yes, for a third year, Route 66 is going Medieval on...
KFDA
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
KFDA
VIDEO: Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots
VIDEO: Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Veronica is helping out her best friend, Tiffany!. Video: City Of Amarillo approving $7.5 million for new LED field lighting.
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Kroger, Albertsons to merge, impacting United Family facilities
Update (11:36 a.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by an Albertsons Companies Spokesperson, they said: “Nothing changes about our stores today, and our focus continues to be providing great service to our customers. The merger isn’t expected to close for many months. Until then, Albertsons and Kroger will continue to operate as two separate […]
KFDA
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
KFDA
TTUHSC hosting lecture that focuses on mental health in athletes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure” lecture will focus on mental health in athletes next weekend at Hodgetown. The lecture is hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers. Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will...
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
KFDA
Street Volkswagen hosting 9th annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen will be hosting the Amarillo Annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. at Street Volkswagen in Amarillo. There will be food, drinks, music and prizes.
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
