Tupelo, MS

wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wvtm13.com

Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Ronan

Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Two stolen vehicles connect police to Tupelo man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two stolen vehicles lead to the arrest of a Tupelo man. 22-year-old Tyjavrious Gandy is charged with two counts of grand larceny. Tupelo police were called on September 13th about a customized truck that was stolen. Another call came in on October 3rd about a...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Person Shot Today in Leake County

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night and killed near Waters International, which is not far from the interstate. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. We will update this story as...
MERIDIAN, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Person of interest named in Verona shooting

Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

