wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wtva.com
Family speaks after loved ones ashes were stolen, scattered at cemetery
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Earlier this week, we told you the story of a man's ashes stolen from a cemetery in Oktibbeha county. The ashes were spread in an area on the cemetery grounds on October 1st. Now, we have new details about that crime and we've spoken with...
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wtva.com
Some homeowners dealing with roof damage after Wednesday's hailstorm
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Forrest Tate was at home Wednesday when a bunch of hail started falling from the sky. "Hail was coming down so loud that it sounded like the back windows were going to break on the house," said Tate. No windows shattered, but the hail caused...
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Planet Fitness locating in old Gordmans site in Starkville
Get ready to pump some iron, folks. Planet Fitness is coming to Starkville in the old Gordmans building at 844 Hwy 12. W. Gordmans came to the Starkville location in March 2020 but announced the store would close in December after its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Ronan
Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wcbi.com
Two stolen vehicles connect police to Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two stolen vehicles lead to the arrest of a Tupelo man. 22-year-old Tyjavrious Gandy is charged with two counts of grand larceny. Tupelo police were called on September 13th about a customized truck that was stolen. Another call came in on October 3rd about a...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs. On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive. Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night and killed near Waters International, which is not far from the interstate. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. We will update this story as...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
wtva.com
Person of interest named in Verona shooting
Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection...
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
