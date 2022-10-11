Get ready to pump some iron, folks. Planet Fitness is coming to Starkville in the old Gordmans building at 844 Hwy 12. W. Gordmans came to the Starkville location in March 2020 but announced the store would close in December after its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO