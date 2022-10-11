Read full article on original website
San Joaquin Delta College renames its forums and elects new board member
San Joaquin Delta College renamed its North Forum to the Tony Fitch Forum, the West Forum to the Mabalon Forum, and the South Forum to the Campesino Forum. The Board of Trustees made the decision in a vote last week, where Valerie Greene, a board member representing the Tracy and Mountain House Districts, was also appointed.
Meet Your Local Poll Workers / 'Poetry Flash' Editor Joyce Jenkins Spotlights Poetry And Nature / New Arrivals: David Parker
The Midterm Elections are coming up quickly. While all Californians receive mail-in ballots, polling places will still be open. Today, we’ll hear from the people on the frontlines of elections — poll workers and officials who make sure voting in San Francisco runs smoothly. Then, we speak with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins, lead organizer of the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival. And, we hear a reading from San Francisco author David Parker.
