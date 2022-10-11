ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google honors legendary musician Tito Puente with animated Doodle

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

It has been over two decades since his passing, but Tito Puente continues living in the hearts of millions of Latinos and Hispanics worldwide. Recently, Google honored the musician, songwriter, bandleader, and record producer with a special Doodle and a short.

As a celebratory gesture during Hispanic Heritage Month, the late Puerto Rican descent star, widely known for his dance-oriented mambo and Latin jazz compositions, including his most famous song, “Oye Como Va,” is now part of the Google Doodle history for his contributuons to music. According to Google, they chose October 11 because “on this day in 2021, the Tito Puente Monument was unveiled in East Harlem, New York City.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz2ds_0iUjnLiU00 Google Doodle
Google honors legendary musician Tito Puente with animated Doodle

The animated Google Doodle was designed by New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte . The artist ensured to capture the esence of the “King of Latin music” and “El Rey de Los Timbales,” playing one of his favorite instruments – the drums.

“The topic was meaningful because Tito was part of my musical experience growing up in Puerto Rico. My aunt introduced me to Tito Puente via La Lupe, a famous singer in Puerto Rico and New York. Tito was like a Svengali for talents like Celia Cruz. He was a household name. So Tito was part of my Puerto Rican soundtrack,” said Aponte.

The artist said a special member of his family introduced him to Puente’s music. “My first thoughts were with my aunt, who introduced me to his music and Motown’s sound. She would have been delighted and proud, but unfortunately, she passed away last year,” he reveals.

For Aponte, this Doodle is more than an illustration, is art with a lesson. “I feel there are several messages. Love what you do, train, study, and be the best you can be. If you excel, everything else will fall into place. There are no shortcuts. Those who make it easily don’t last long. Tito was a perfect example; he was the best!” the artist concluded.

