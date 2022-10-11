ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie is excited for Lady Gaga's performance as Harley Quinn: 'Makes me so happy'

By Daniel Neira
Margot Robbie is sharing her thoughts about Lady Gaga taking on the iconic role of Harley Quinn , after she portrayed the popular DC character for the ‘Suicide Squad’ films and the ‘Birds of Prey’ spin-off.

The actress revealed that she is absolutely thrilled to see Gaga’s performance, as it is a different approach to the role, acting alongside Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4873se_0iUjnKpl00 GettyImages

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she said, explaining that she thinks Gaga “will do something incredible with it.”

Robbie went on to say that she is excited to see the different interpretations of the role in different actors. “It makes me so happy because, I said from the very beginning is, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAYhG_0iUjnKpl00 GettyImages

“It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth or someone, you know? And I feel like in not so many cases are there female characters,” she continued.

Fans of the performer are thrilled to have confirmation about her new adventure, as the movie has been described as a musical, having the opportunity to showcase her talent and incredible voice. Filming for the production is set to start in December and released Oct 4, 2024.

