ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Second patient receives landmark fetal surgery and stem cell procedure

At Michelle Johnson's 20-week ultrasound, she received the distressing news that her developing baby was diagnosed with myelomeningocele, also known as spina bifida. Spina bifida occurs when spinal tissue fails to fuse properly during the early stages of pregnancy, leading to a range of lifelong cognitive, mobility, urinary and bowel disabilities. It affects 1,500 to 2,000 children in the U.S. every year.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tyla

Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards

A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Spina Bifida#Microscope#Paralysis#Diseases#General Health#Cdc#Study Pages#The Cure Trial#Uc Davis Health
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
86K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy