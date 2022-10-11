Cleveland Browns add defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to practice squad

The Browns are signing Tyeler Davison to their practice squad, the team announced. However, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the veteran defensive lineman likely could end up on the active roster.

Davison was a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints who last played for the Atlanta Falcons. He's played in 109 career NFL games, including four playoff games, with 90 starts.

For his career Davison has recorded 216 combined tackles, including 100 solo. He's added five sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Davison played the last three years with the Falcons, where he was teammates with linebacker Deion Jones. The Browns acquired Jones on Sunday evening in a trade.

Both moves were made with an eye to improve one of the league's worst run defenses the last two weeks. The Browns have allowed 440 rushing yards combined over the last two games in losses to the Falcons and Chargers.

The Chargers, who came into the game with the league's worst rushing offense, ran for 238 yards.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ