Roosevelt, NY

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant

When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
Long Island woman in $40M counterfeit luxury goods bust: NCPD

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged counterfeiter was busted with more than $40 million in knock-offs of high-end items in her store following an investigation that began more than a year ago, according to authorities. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested by Nassau County police on October 7 on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for her […]
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens in Hauppauge

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop opened their first Long Island location recently in the Hauppauge Shopping Center. Capriotti’s is a national chain headquartered in Nevada and has over 170 locations nationwide. They had their grand opening on August 30 and since then reviewers have been singing the praises of the sandwich shop.
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
Franklin Square gears up for 2nd Fall Fair

Autumn is definitely in the air, and that must mean the annual Fall Fair, sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, is drawing near. The fair, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Rath Park, will feature a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as food provided by local restaurants.
Owners of Planned Firehouse Restaurant in Sound Beach Unveil Logo

The owners of Firehouse Restaurant have taken another step in making their dream a reality. They unveiled their new logo to LongIsland.com. The grand opening is still some time off, according to the owners. Last week plans for the new restaurant were revealed including a facade change to the building...
The Junior League of Long Island Announces Halloween Costume Party Fundraiser

The Junior League of Long Island (JLLI) is proud to announce that registration is open for its Halloween-themed Costume Party Fundraiser on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 7-11 pm. This fundraiser will raise funds to support the organization’s efforts as they recently reopened their thrift shop after an eight-month renovation...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price

Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About

New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
LAGOS Announces New Bloomingdale’s Boutique at Walt Whitman Mall

Fine jewelry brand LAGOS, founded 45 years ago by the innovative and creative master jeweler Steven Lagos, is expanding their breathtaking wares into the Long Island marketplace with a boutique inside the Bloomingdale's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.In celebration, they are giving locals an exclusive first look at a wondrous new collection.
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester

Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
