Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Brandon Hill wins games in the trenches for Del Oro
Skill positions get all of the love, but any football player, coach or fan knows where the game is really decided: in the trenches. That was evident Friday night as Del Oro High School defeated Rocklin 33-20 to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 2018. Del Oro has...
High school football preview, Week 9: the home stretch
Believe it or not, we are already down to the final three weeks of the regular season of high school football. Placer and Del Oro remain unbeaten and are fighting for the top seed in their divisions. Colfax is in the thick of a playoff race while Foresthill and Bear River have work to do if they want to see postseason play.
Wiseley steps up for Bulldogs
If his first varsity race is any indication of what’s to come from Folsom High sophomore Owen Wisely, call him the finisher. At the Clovis Invitational held at Woodwark Park in Fresno on Saturday, arguably the most competitive in-season cross country event other than the state championship races, Wisely passed 47 runners in the final mile of the extra-large school race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 17.4 seconds. He was Folsom High’s fourth finisher and helped the team to an eighth-place finish.
Lincoln cross-country roundup: Rhinos take second at PVL meet, Zebras varsity boys fourth at Tom Laythe
The Lincoln High cross-country team competed at the Tom Laythe Cross-Country Invitational on Oct. 1 at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom where the varsity boys placed fourth out of 27 teams. The boys’ squad was once again led by senior Jaden Trujillo who placed fourth out of 207 runners at...
Bulldogs, Golden Eagles to meet Friday
The only two undefeated teams in the Sierra Foothill League will meet Friday at Folsom High with the winning team walking away with a 3-0 record and good chance to win the league championship. The Bulldogs, 2-0 in league, 6-1 overall, play host to Del Oro (2-0, 7-0) on Homecoming...
Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
John Wendell Little 8/17/1933 - 9/28/2022
Newcastle, CA (As written by my Dad himself, this is how he wanted it to read) “Born in Missouri raised in California, has kicked the bucket, bought the farm, bit the dust, passed on due to the fact that I was old. I decided some years back to have a living wake, so I could party with everyone before I died. We had quite a shindig. Sorry if you missed the party. There will be no services, donations, flowers, just a have a drink and smile for me. When I die, do not bury me in the cold ass ground of a cemetery. Just burn my old bones, put them in a sack and throw them somewhere in the country out back. When there is no point in life, just slip me a Micky and let me go. I was blessed with a loving wife, Sally and 4 great children and their spouses, Jennifer and Mark Lowe, Jason and Monica Little, Margaret and Daniel Toothman and Joshua and Reinette Little. I have 5 grandchildren that mean the world to me, Kyle and Zach Lowe, Avery and Arry Little and Audrey Summers. We are a family who loved each other and had many wonderful friends from all walks of life. I was a Brick Mason, Fire Fighter, Lover, Fighter, Wild Horse Rider and Fixed Wind Mills on the Side. Oh Yes.. and a Bull Shiter. I’m looking forward to seeing that old gang of mine. Here’s looking at You Sweetheart… Johnnie”
Bluesman Mick Martin plans a special show for Auburn State Theatre
“I have the band of my dreams,” Mick Martin says, eager to discuss his upcoming performance at the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 15. He also has a new album, “Sure Cure for the Blues,” the latest in a library of more than 20 compiled by the legendary Sacramento bluesman and harmonica player.
Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone
There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
School District continues to investigate racist locker room incident at Vista del Lago
Folsom Cordova Unified School District administrators, along with Del Campo High School officials and parents, want to know who wrote hateful racial remarks and scattered football players’ belongings in the visiting team’s locker room at Vista del Lago last Friday night. During the varsity football game’s second half...
Sierra College is our community's college
On Sept. 21, 2022, I had the privilege of attending a breakfast hosted by Willy Duncan, superintendent/president of Sierra College. President Duncan brought together community leaders for his annual President’s Breakfast and community update. As I listened to President Duncan’s comments, I reflected on how Sierra College serves a unique and vital role within our community.
Grant Union High School lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus was on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say. The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. Officials say the lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m.No other details about the situation have been released.
Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt headline Sacramento's Goldensky Festival opening this Saturday
The following feature article is featured in the October issue of the Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. The biggest country music festival...
100 years of FHS celebrated at Folsom History Museum
It was the second week of October in 1922 that Folsom High School welcomed its inaugural freshman class. As today’s community celebrates the school’s 100-year anniversary, the Folsom History Museum has officially opened a temporary exhibit dedicated to the milestone that residents will not want to miss. Titled,...
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run
State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
Insert Foot: Be nice to Jared James Nichols at Aftershock; he’s had a worse week than you
I was supposed to chat with Jared James Nichols – the terribly talented upstart guitarist who’s making believers out of players like Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa – Saturday night, the night before he plays the last day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Nichols had to...
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
