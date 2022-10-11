Newcastle, CA (As written by my Dad himself, this is how he wanted it to read) “Born in Missouri raised in California, has kicked the bucket, bought the farm, bit the dust, passed on due to the fact that I was old. I decided some years back to have a living wake, so I could party with everyone before I died. We had quite a shindig. Sorry if you missed the party. There will be no services, donations, flowers, just a have a drink and smile for me. When I die, do not bury me in the cold ass ground of a cemetery. Just burn my old bones, put them in a sack and throw them somewhere in the country out back. When there is no point in life, just slip me a Micky and let me go. I was blessed with a loving wife, Sally and 4 great children and their spouses, Jennifer and Mark Lowe, Jason and Monica Little, Margaret and Daniel Toothman and Joshua and Reinette Little. I have 5 grandchildren that mean the world to me, Kyle and Zach Lowe, Avery and Arry Little and Audrey Summers. We are a family who loved each other and had many wonderful friends from all walks of life. I was a Brick Mason, Fire Fighter, Lover, Fighter, Wild Horse Rider and Fixed Wind Mills on the Side. Oh Yes.. and a Bull Shiter. I’m looking forward to seeing that old gang of mine. Here’s looking at You Sweetheart… Johnnie”

NEWCASTLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO