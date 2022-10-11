Lincoln cross-country roundup: Rhinos take second at PVL meet, Zebras varsity boys fourth at Tom Laythe

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Brandon Hill wins games in the trenches for Del Oro
Skill positions get all of the love, but any football player, coach or fan knows where the game is really decided: in the trenches. That was evident Friday night as Del Oro High School defeated Rocklin 33-20 to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 2018. Del Oro has...
goldcountrymedia.com
High school football preview, Week 9: the home stretch
Believe it or not, we are already down to the final three weeks of the regular season of high school football. Placer and Del Oro remain unbeaten and are fighting for the top seed in their divisions. Colfax is in the thick of a playoff race while Foresthill and Bear River have work to do if they want to see postseason play.
goldcountrymedia.com
FLC women's soccer stays undefeated
The Folsom Lake women's soccer team made it 10 straight matches without a loss in 2022 with a 2-0 victory at Modesto on Friday afternoon. Head coach Donny Ribaudo was able to play all 26 players, as his Falcons improved to 8-0-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 8 play. Sophomore forward Annette Medina got the Falcons on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute, assisted by Chloe Valleau. Sophomore Avery Pieri added her fourth goal of the season in the 85th minute - also assisted by Valleau - to put the Falcons ahead 2-0. Freshman goalkeeper Reese Clark made her third start of the season and recorded her second shutout victory. She has played in five games in 2022 and has yet to allow a goal.
abc10.com
Del Oro Golden Eagles: High School football team stands undefeated
The Del Oro Golden Eagles has been dominant. They stand undefeated as the high school football season is underway.
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Sean Cotten totals 11 tackles to lead Zebras defense in loss against Placer
Despite losing 35-14 against Placer High last Friday night and falling to 3-4 on the season, the Lincoln High football team’s defense has been solid all season, giving up just over 23 points per game. The team is led by players such as senior defensive lineman Sean Cotten. Cotten...
goldcountrymedia.com
Morgan Colyer receives Pac-12 freshman of the week honors for the fifth time
It was just one year ago when Morgan Colyer was leading the Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team to a Sac-Joaquin Section title. Now, in 2022, the six-foot, three-inch outside hitter is one of the top attacking players for the Oregon Ducks that is currently ranked 16th in the nation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Riptides clear another win
The second session of the Fall ’22 season got underway for the FSC Riptides with a promotion to Division 2 of the boys’ U12 league. Fresh from a 3-1-1 winning record to conclude the first half of the soccer season, the Riptides were looking to keep their momentum going with a match up against a fellow Folsom Soccer Club team, the Strikers. The Riptides looked strong, passing well and stretching the Strikers thin in the start of the game. The Riptides coach set the team in their usual balanced set, as the starting forwards, Kartik Fulsunge, Jesse Liang and Abinhav Bijish, immediately pressed high up the pitch. Riptides midfielders, Fraser Kings and Hudson Cirelli, worked hard to support their front three and Kings got an early shot away as the Strikers defense were slow to react. With 10 minutes gone, Kings again picked up the ball at midfield and took it into the Strikers’ penalty box. The defense stepped off and Kings left-footed shot found the bottom left hand corner of the goal for a 1-0 Riptides lead.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra College is our community's college
On Sept. 21, 2022, I had the privilege of attending a breakfast hosted by Willy Duncan, superintendent/president of Sierra College. President Duncan brought together community leaders for his annual President’s Breakfast and community update. As I listened to President Duncan’s comments, I reflected on how Sierra College serves a unique and vital role within our community.
Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
I usually have a theme of some sort for my “photo column.”. While it has begun to cool off in early October, September was quite warm, necessitating slightly shorter rides for many of us. Of course, the countryside is little more than various shades of brown and Camp Far...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bluesman Mick Martin plans a special show for Auburn State Theatre
“I have the band of my dreams,” Mick Martin says, eager to discuss his upcoming performance at the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 15. He also has a new album, “Sure Cure for the Blues,” the latest in a library of more than 20 compiled by the legendary Sacramento bluesman and harmonica player.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
Country music festival to debut at Discovery Park this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country fans can rejoice at a first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival in Discovery Park just a week after a record-breaking Aftershock. Danny Wimmer Presents, in partnership with Visit Sacramento, is holding the event Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. both days. The new country...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
goldcountrymedia.com
John Wendell Little 8/17/1933 - 9/28/2022
Newcastle, CA (As written by my Dad himself, this is how he wanted it to read) “Born in Missouri raised in California, has kicked the bucket, bought the farm, bit the dust, passed on due to the fact that I was old. I decided some years back to have a living wake, so I could party with everyone before I died. We had quite a shindig. Sorry if you missed the party. There will be no services, donations, flowers, just a have a drink and smile for me. When I die, do not bury me in the cold ass ground of a cemetery. Just burn my old bones, put them in a sack and throw them somewhere in the country out back. When there is no point in life, just slip me a Micky and let me go. I was blessed with a loving wife, Sally and 4 great children and their spouses, Jennifer and Mark Lowe, Jason and Monica Little, Margaret and Daniel Toothman and Joshua and Reinette Little. I have 5 grandchildren that mean the world to me, Kyle and Zach Lowe, Avery and Arry Little and Audrey Summers. We are a family who loved each other and had many wonderful friends from all walks of life. I was a Brick Mason, Fire Fighter, Lover, Fighter, Wild Horse Rider and Fixed Wind Mills on the Side. Oh Yes.. and a Bull Shiter. I’m looking forward to seeing that old gang of mine. Here’s looking at You Sweetheart… Johnnie”
goldcountrymedia.com
Taking advantage of the area's local farms
I’ve been a vegetarian for 22 years. I used to enjoy chicken, hamburger and steak meals with my family and never expected to give up eating those meals. But I gave up those meals cold turkey. The defining moment was when I was watching TV with my Lhasa Apso...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
20-Year-Old Kingsley Duru Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Cordelia (Cordelia, CA)
The Solano County Coroner reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials stated that a motorcycle slammed into a tree and caused the crash on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
