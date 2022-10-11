ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Monster Energy Supercross planning 2023 Glendale stop

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXjoW_0iUjlXzY00

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will include a stop in Glendale.

Feld Motor Sports announced Tuesday that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2023 tour, including Round 12 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, on April 8, 2023.

Pre-sale is available now for Supercross Insider Preferred Customers, and will run through Monday, Oct. 17.

Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com .

The 17-race schedule, now a part of the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, will visit 16 cities spread across 12 states including California, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Tennessee and Colorado. The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1:  Anaheim, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Angel Stadium

Round 2: Oakland, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum

Round 3:  San Diego, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4:  Anaheim, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Angel Stadium

Round 11: Seattle, on Saturday, March 25 at Lumen Field

Round 12:  Glendale, on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 16: Denver, on Saturday, May 6 at Empower Field at Mile High

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue

Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Energy#New Jersey#Colorado#Feld Motor Sports#Supercrosslive Com#Rice Eccles Stadium#Anaheim#State Farm Stadium Round
East Valley Tribune

Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M

Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
statepress.com

Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'

If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
KTAR.com

Oktoberfest coming to venue outside State Farm Stadium this weekend

PHOENIX — A Bavarian-themed festival meets gameday watch parties in Glendale this weekend, as Oktoberfest comes to Heritage at Sportsman’s Park outside State Farm Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The classic beer festival and carnival will host contests, live music and food and drink options from local vendors...
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Rap artist to host blood drive in Scottsdale

Scottsdale resident Marvin Young, a.k.a. Young MC, will host his first American Red Cross blood drive next Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Orange Tree Resort, 10601 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. “I’m doing this from the experience of someone who has donated and knows it benefited someone else,” said Young MC,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Prolific’ Phoenix street racer receives prison sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of Phoenix’s most notorious street racers and organizers is heading to prison. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from street races. Luna-Espinoza not only raced but promoted other racing activities on social media. “I’m happy that the courts sentenced somebody to prison and probation time,” Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier said. “Because it’s a message.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy