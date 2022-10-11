Sharon Wisner, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:04 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will begin Tuesday morning at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Assembly of God Missions and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO