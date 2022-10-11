Read full article on original website
Audio: Community Food Pantry of Grundy County provides weekend meals for children through Backpack Buddies
The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton provides a supplemental weekend feeding program for children during the school year. Backpack Buddies is made possible with food that comes from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in Saint Joseph. In a recent interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Spokesperson Ginny...
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 76th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Candy Land Christmas.”. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee which works to keep this local tradition alive for the community.
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members
Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.
Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes
For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall. At 6:15 p.m. and again at...
Missouri Day Contest winners announced in window decorating, yard decorating and coloring contest
Winners of Missouri Day Festival contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 13th. First place in the window decorating contest went to Preceptor Nu Beta Sigma Phi’s entry at Citizens Bank and Trust. Farmers State Bank and the Trenton R-9 Success Center tied for second place. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the window decorating contest.
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited
When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route. Rotary...
Jamesport City Council approves ordinances vacating portions of streets
The Jamesport City Council on October 10th approved ordinances vacating portions of streets. According to unapproved minutes, portions of Elm, Jackson, Washington, and Gillilan streets will be vacated. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the streets to be vacated are in the Zachariah Brown second addition, and they have never been open for traffic.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
Suspect faces multiple charges in Clinton County after alleged kidnapping attempt
A Bonne Terre man faces multiple charges in Clinton County after he allegedly tried to kidnap a girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon, October 11th. Online court information shows 26-year-old Austin Michael Gaal has been charged with the felonies of second-degree kidnapping and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missouri Humanities Council to host free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton
The Missouri Humanities Council will host a free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton in partnership with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. The event will be at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus on October 19th from 1 pm to 4:45. Check-in will start at 12:45.
Grundy County Museum to conclude season this weekend
The Grundy County Museum in Trenton will conclude its season this weekend and be open extra hours for the Missouri Day Festival. The museum will be open October 15th from 8 o’clock to 3:30. It will also be open October 16th from 8 to 4 pm during the Missouri Day Car Show at the Trenton Elks Lodge.
Obituary & Services: Sharon Wisner
Sharon Wisner, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:04 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will begin Tuesday morning at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Assembly of God Missions and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break. Customers asked to boil water until further notice including those on Route Z south of Highway 6. The advisory includes Sunridge Road, Timber Road, Thrush Road from Route Z to Dakota Lane, Valmer Road, Vernon Road, Vista Road, Walker Road, Water Road, and Dogwood Drive.
Grundy County Commission meeting results for Tuesday, October 11th
The Grundy County Commission met with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter on October 11th. She is in the process of scheduling advanced care life support, pediatric advanced care life support, and other continuing education classes for emergency medical services personnel. She also reported that American Response Vehicles will perform a detailed...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education sets substitute teacher pay
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education October 11th set substitute teacher pay at $110 per day. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported this would be a continuation of what was approved in February when pay was set at $110 per day “for the remainder of the year.”. The change will also...
