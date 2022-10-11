Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma drought nearing its worst since 2012
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions across Oklahoma continue to get worse due to several months with below average rainfall. A mid-October update released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the categories of severe drought and higher are approaching the same coverage area as 2012. Exceptional drought, the worst...
KTUL
Drought conditions worsening in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Drought conditions are worsening in Oklahoma, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows. Nearly 86 percent of the state is dealing with extreme to exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 76% the week prior. Exceptional drought conditions specifically have jumped from 18%...
KTUL
Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
KTUL
PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
KTUL
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
KTUL
First flu death reported in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
KTUL
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency to death row inmate Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency to death row inmate Richard Fairchild on Wednesday. The vote was 4-1. The one vote in favor of clemency came from board member Larry Morris. Fairchild was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1993 killing of...
KTUL
'Justice needs to be served': Oklahoma woman left unresponsive on mother's doorstep
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of Britney Harris is searching for answers after the 27 year-old woman was left at her mother's doorstep unresponsive on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Harris was taken to the hospital where her medical team put her on life-support. Harris's family...
KTUL
OSDH warns of increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positivity rates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says overall trends show that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise. RSV can cause mild, cold-like symptoms and most people recover quickly, but the illness can be especially serious for infants and older adults. OSDH released...
KTUL
Addicted Oklahoma: Drug disposal boxes work to save lives
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A staggering number of Americans die each day from overdoses. For many people, addiction starts with unwanted and unsecured prescription drugs in the home. "Don't leave them in an unlocked medicine cabinet, sitting on a nightstand, or in a nightstand drawer, where kids can get...
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: Sunny and warm with gusty winds, Red Flag Warning in effect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday will be a sunny and warm day with westerly winds gusting to 25 mph by the afternoon. The temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. The combination of the temperatures and wind equals a recipe for fire disasters, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Green Country.
KTUL
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
