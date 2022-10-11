Read full article on original website
The Best View From Lady Liberty Is Open — What You Need To Know
If you’ve been waiting to visit the crown of the Statue of Liberty, the end of your wait is nearly in sight. The National Park Service closed the Statue of Liberty in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, other parts of the monument have reopened, but the relatively small, enclosed crown has remained closed.
Skeletal remains found at NYC construction site ID'd as ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protester missing for a decade
Skeletal remains found at a New York City construction site two years ago have been positively identified as a 19-year-old "Occupy Wall Street" protester who went missing in 2012. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now asking the public for information regarding the death of Stevie Bates, who was...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
‘Not happy with my government’: As concerns about meeting basic needs mount, more buses with migrants arrive on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Families seeking asylum in the United States arrived to hotel in Travis Monday night as Mayor Eric Adams clambered to address the surge of migrants within the five boroughs. A bus holding around one dozen people dropped off passengers at the Comfort Inn just after...
Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home In Upstate New York?
How in the world is one home in Upstate New York, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln connected?. The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:
This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
Early Addition: Celebrities are displacing normal rich people in Brooklyn Heights
Because that's not just some lawyer in that townhouse, that's Matt Damon, here are your early links: FDNY-NYPD baseball team to take on the Ukrainian national team, everyone wants an adult Happy Meal, and more. [ more › ]
New Yorkers open homes to bused migrants
(NewsNation) — While New York City officials work to provide resources and shelter for the influx of migrants bused to the city, some organizations and volunteers have taken matters into their own hands to help migrants who are left to sleep in the streets. Individual volunteers are opening their...
Staten Island residents sound off on borough's 2 shelters for migrants
NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York
One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
Check Out This Unique $2.3 Million NYC Penthouse Barbara Corcoran Lived In While Building Her Empire
The best thing about it is the enormous wraparound porch — and maybe the fact that Barbara Corcoran once lived there. The Shark Tank star, who's appearing on the show for the 14th straight season, sold her one-bedroom duplex to a Manhattan couple in 1996 — who claim that Corcoran told them it was the "worst real estate deal I ever did."
NYC Mayor Adams says migrant influx will cost city over $1 billion this fiscal year
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that the city will fork out more than $1 billion to deal with the enormous surge in migrants the city is currently facing.
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NJ congressman unveils plan to stop NY’s new $23 toll
As the MTA in New York moves forward with its congestion pricing plan, which will cost New Jersey drivers an extra $23 a day to go into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is calling for federal hearings to investigate the MTA and stop the plan from being enacted. U.S....
