Two kids steal fire truck, take it for joyride

Police in Ontario, Canada have launched a search for two young men who reportedly stole a fire truck on Monday.

Officials with the Niagara Regional Police Service say they received a report of an abandoned vehicle in a residential area near the Falls early Monday.

When they investigated, officers were surprised to find the vehicle was a full-sized fire truck, which had been left in the middle of the road.

Witnesses say they saw two young men driving the truck at around 1:30 a.m. before getting out and taking off on foot, according to police.

The truck, which the suspects left with a broken windshield and a damaged front bumper, is an older, decommissioned vehicle that was not actively being used by any fire department, according to the Niagara Falls Fire Service.

There's no word on how the pair managed to steal it. Police are still investigating to determine where the truck had been stored locally prior to be being stolen.

A large tow service was required to remove the truck from the area.

The limited description of the suspects is that one of them had a red jacket and a backpack.