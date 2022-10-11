ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Two kids steal fire truck, take it for joyride

By Stephanie Raymond
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38z5tj_0iUjjW2P00

Police in Ontario, Canada have launched a search for two young men who reportedly stole a fire truck on Monday.

Officials with the Niagara Regional Police Service say they received a report of an abandoned vehicle in a residential area near the Falls early Monday.

When they investigated, officers were surprised to find the vehicle was a full-sized fire truck, which had been left in the middle of the road.

Witnesses say they saw two young men driving the truck at around 1:30 a.m. before getting out and taking off on foot, according to police.

The truck, which the suspects left with a broken windshield and a damaged front bumper, is an older, decommissioned vehicle that was not actively being used by any fire department, according to the Niagara Falls Fire Service.

There's no word on how the pair managed to steal it. Police are still investigating to determine where the truck had been stored locally prior to be being stolen.

A large tow service was required to remove the truck from the area.

The limited description of the suspects is that one of them had a red jacket and a backpack.

Media Release - NRPS Investigating After Decommissioned Fire Truck Found Abandoned in Niagara Falls Residential...

Posted by Niagara Regional Police Service on Monday, October 10, 2022

Comments / 5

Richard Fisher
3d ago

I have to say it. Hell yeah.. lol I know it's not rt but had to text something funny with all the hatred going around.

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Joyride#Fire Department#Canada
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy