200 migrants sent from Texas settled in Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- About 200 Venezuelan migrants bussed to the Chicago area by the Governor of Texas, are now staying in a hotel in Prospect Heights and the children are in school.

The acting mayor, Matthew Dolick, said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way-about 200 people and 60 of them are children.

"We need to be sympathetic as a city and accommodate these migrants as best we can," he told the Daily Herald.

They’re in a hotel for at least a month-maybe six. That’s unclear.

A Prospect Heights police officer took a group to a local park over the weekend and the park district donated soccer balls.

The children are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram