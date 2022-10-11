ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect Heights, IL

200 migrants sent from Texas settled in Prospect Heights

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfgIk_0iUjjH2k00

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- About 200 Venezuelan migrants bussed to the Chicago area by the Governor of Texas, are now staying in a hotel in Prospect Heights and the children are in school.

The acting mayor, Matthew Dolick, said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way-about 200 people and 60 of them are children.

"We need to be sympathetic as a city and accommodate these migrants as best we can," he told the Daily Herald.

They’re in a hotel for at least a month-maybe six. That’s unclear.

A Prospect Heights police officer took a group to a local park over the weekend and the park district donated soccer balls.

The children are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 180

J.R. Parsons
3d ago

Hotels rooms for a month? So many legal USA citizens on the streets, living in cars....and these invaders are treated to hotels rooms like they are vacationers.

Reply(3)
97
Raymond Dieck
3d ago

sympathetic NO .they didn't care when invaded country..how can the u.s. government ask U.s citizens to pay for these illegal invaders...HEY America if confiscating all guns saves a life..it's worth it?? well deporting all illegals saves a life..isn't it worth it??.

Reply(7)
59
Support LEO
2d ago

Democrats and Biden take better care of illegal immigrants thugs who invaded America then America veterans and homeless and elders and retirees

Reply
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

One Illinois city has welcomed 1,856 migrants

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Prospect Heights, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Prospect Heights, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Police#Venezuelan#The Daily Herald#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets

I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy