There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio
Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
Call of Duty skipping 2023 in favor of more Modern Warfare 2, reports say
Call of Duty, an annual series going back to 2005, won’t publish a new, main-series game in 2023, and will instead see a campaign extension for the soon-to-launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot, according to a corroborated leak on social media. Twitter insider TheGhostOfHope last week said...
Bayonetta 3 trailer promises a multiverse of Bayonetta madness and side-scrolling fun times
The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is only a few weeks away, with the game launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. To celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, PlatinumGames Inc. launched a four minute trailer Thursday, and it’s filled with action, bizarre transformations, and multiple Bayonettas. The trailer —...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s electric gym leader is a streamer, too
Yes, The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer just last week — and this week, we’ve got another look at the game ahead of its November launch. With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company is ramping up its information stream.
Kids on Bikes’ new edition adds more action to the ’80s adventure RPG
Kids on Bikes is a tabletop roleplaying game that pays tribute to 1980s adventure films and coming-of-age stories. A second edition of the game is on the way, and it’s already been crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Kids on Bikes casts the players as children in small-town America. The system is...
Everything we know about God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök is only a few short weeks away. The follow-up to Polygon’s 2018 Game of the Year promises to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and yet much of it is still shrouded in mystery. Still, for all we don’t know about Ragnarök,...
How Splatoon’s Inklings became fashion icons
Following the release of Splatoon 3, I have developed a nightly ritual of strolling the game’s Splatsville hub. When the server resets at 8 p.m. EDT, I immerse myself in Inkling fashion. For longtime fans, the daily reset represents new possibilities for self-expression. In-game boutiques replenish their wares with...
Avatar Legends gives the future of Last Airbender over to the fans
Flameo, Hotman! Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, Magpie Games’ tabletop role-playing game set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra universe, is officially available for pre-order. It initially launched via Kickstarter, meeting its funding goals in just 16 minutes. Now anyone can own a copy.
God of War Ragnarök gets a PS5 bundle in latest hype trailer
God of War Ragnarök is less than a month away from its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and to remind you of that, Sony posted a trailer on Thursday hyping the more immersive effects the game can deliver through the PlayStation 5. Oh, there’s also a PS5 console bundle available on launch day, too.
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Elden Ring board game reveals Kickstarter launch date, and the hype is off the charts
Kickstarter has proved year after year the campaigns hosted on its platform can motivate consumers from all around the world. Board game publishers in particular have gotten better and better at fueling this particular hype machine. Today’s case in point is the campaign for Elden Ring: The Board Game, from Steamforged Games, which hasn’t even launched yet and is already closing in on big numbers.
How to extend your Steam Deck’s battery life
Valve’s Steam Deck is an incredible machine with the ability to play thousands of PC games in handheld form, not to mention a wide-open system that has enabled users to do all kinds of crazy things with it. But if there’s one area where the Steam Deck could use a little help, it’s the battery life.
Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves
When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
Overwatch 2 players aren’t happy with the game’s cosmetics and store prices
Overwatch 2 has had its share of high-profile stumbles in its launch week, but now that players are finally getting into the game, many aren’t pleased with what they’re seeing. Players continue to take umbrage with the game’s cosmetics, particularly how expensive they are and what they’re getting for the price.
Overwatch 2 should bring back scorecards
The evolution of Overwatch to its final, free-to-play form has meant facets of the original game, from maps to modes to loot boxes, are now a thing of the past. Overwatch 2 has made positive changes of its own and welcomed new heroes into the fold, and I’m realistic enough to know that certain decisions — the in-game shop full of pricey skins, for example — will never be reversed.
Starfield isn’t quite ‘hard sci-fi,’ Todd Howard says, but it’s close
A new video from Bethesda has given us some more details on Starfield, the studio’s first new original franchise in years. On Tuesday, the studio launched a new video series called Constellation Questions, where it brings various fan questions to game director Todd Howard. The video covers a wide variety of topics, from space flight, to dialogue options, and even traits.
Huge Elden Ring patch rebalances just about everything
FromSoftware released a new update for Elden Ring on Thursday that brings sweeping balance changes and adjustments to the open-world role-playing game. The most noteworthy update will have a major (apparently healthy) impact on the game’s balance between its player-vs-player and player-vs-environment components. Patch 1.07 for Elden Ring adds...
The Midnight Club has a beating gamer heart
Netflix’s new YA series The Midnight Club is the perfect horror starter kit. While there’s a central plot about a maybe-haunted mansion slowly unspooling across 10 episodes, it’s also a collection of short horror stories told by the story’s cast: a collection of terminal kids living in hospice at said mansion, bonding in their final days by scaring each other at night, Are You Afraid of the Dark?-style.
Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest headline PS Plus Extra games for October
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition joins PlayStation Plus Extra’s library of games for PlayStation 4 subscribers in October, alongside several Dragon Quest and Assassin’s Creed titles. Additionally, Premium-tier subscribers will get three remastered Yakuza games — 3, 4, and 5 — on PlayStation...
Nvidia shelves cheaper RTX 4080, admitting its name was ‘confusing’
Nvidia will be “unlaunching” the 12 GB model of its RTX 4080 graphics card, the company announced Friday. The news comes just weeks after the company revealed the product as part of a new line of GPUs. In a brief blog post, Nvidia did not provide much context for the decision beyond saying that the card was “not named right.”
