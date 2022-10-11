Read full article on original website
Polygon
Evidence mounts that the Mario movie is a musical: Toad sings too
Early reports that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be a musical seem truer by the day. After Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb reported a rumor that the film would have multiple musical numbers back in April, and Jack Black confirmed earlier this month that he would be rocking out as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key has revealed that Toad will sing, too.
Polygon
Bayonetta 3 trailer promises a multiverse of Bayonetta madness and side-scrolling fun times
The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is only a few weeks away, with the game launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. To celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, PlatinumGames Inc. launched a four minute trailer Thursday, and it’s filled with action, bizarre transformations, and multiple Bayonettas. The trailer —...
Polygon
Hitman 3 now lets you murder people with a banana whenever you like
Hitman’s banana has long been the series’ best weapon, letting you bludgeon enemies or create slippery distractions with the power of potassium. And now, players can add the banana to their permanent loadout, as part of Hitman 3’s October update. Agent 47 can commit manslaughter using a banana any time he’d like!
Polygon
Decision to Leave brings back dark obsessions for Oldboy director Park Chan-wook
Back around 2006, if you asked a cinephile what Park Chan-wook’s deal was as a filmmaker, the answer would have been nice and simple: “He’s the Korean revenge-movie guy.” Park’s “vengeance trilogy” — the unrelated but simpatico dark thrillers Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, and Lady Vengeance — crossed international borders during an era where it was rarer to see America fielding breakout hits from other countries than it is today. Twisty plotting, intense violence, and stunning action sequences like Oldboy’s famous “hammer and a hallway” fight helped put Park’s name on the map, but these three films (not his first, but at the time his most famous) also pigeonholed him as a director with very specific interests and tastes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
MultiVersus’ new patch includes a Halloween event and an evil Gremlin
MultiVersus released a new patch on Wednesday that includes a new map, a new fighter, and some other fun additions. Stripe the Gremlin joins the battle. The character first appeared in the 1984 film Gremlins and reappeared in its 1990 sequel. Stripe is a chainsaw-wielding assassin with destructive potential, and he’s the second Gremlin on the roster after vanguard (and good Gremlin) Gizmo.
Polygon
Kids on Bikes’ new edition adds more action to the ’80s adventure RPG
Kids on Bikes is a tabletop roleplaying game that pays tribute to 1980s adventure films and coming-of-age stories. A second edition of the game is on the way, and it’s already been crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Kids on Bikes casts the players as children in small-town America. The system is...
Polygon
Halloween Ends, the Spirit Halloween movie, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean your only options for a movie night in are scary ones. Only most of them. The good news is, they seem pretty good! Halloween Ends is a particularly great seasonal treat, a marquee horror release streaming on Peacock and playing in theaters the same weekend — everyone is invited to the Michael Myers party.
Polygon
Is Link wearing pajamas in A Link to the Past? An investigation
Link’s green tunic is an iconic game costume that stands the test of time. But when I first booted up The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on Game Boy Advance at a young age, I was fully convinced that Link spent the entirety of the game running around in his pajamas. In the game’s still-incredible opening segment, Link wakes up after receiving a telepathic plea for help from Princess Zelda. Soon after, Link ignores his uncle’s instructions to go back to sleep, doesn’t bother to change, and — once he sees that his uncle has been killed — barrels into a dungeon crawl through Hyrule Castle to save Princess Zelda. Does Link really save both the Light and Dark worlds in little more than a Hylian nightie? Is he an elite-trained child warrior wearing combat fatigues to bed? And did his uncle manage to pass on his mustache-growing skills before he died?
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Polygon
Dimension 20 is dropping the cuddly act with a new hardcore horror D&D actual play series
Dungeons & Dragons actual play troupe Dimension 20 is pulling no punches with its next series, titled Neverafter. The hardcore, horror-themed game of Dungeons & Dragons will kick off with a table filled with fan-favorite players. Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan returns to lead six intrepid heroes through 20 episodes beginning Nov. 30.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s KEVIN is a bizarre Marvel in-joke brought to life
With more than 100 hours spread across movies, Disney Plus series, and questionably canonical Netflix shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is brimming with GIF-able moments that fuel a collective internet zeitgeist. The memes and moments range from direct pulls (“I understood that reference”) and slightly modified scenes (“I see this as an absolute win”) all the way to full-on remixes that sample from the MCU to create something wholly unique, yet still very much connected.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 10 is the ultimate ’90s time capsule
The worlds of Final Fantasy and fashion have crossed paths many times over the years, at times in ambitious mainstream collaborations. As we approach the 16th mainline entry in a franchise boasting gorgeous art, colors, and designs, though, one entry’s fashion statement stands above the rest. Final Fantasy 10 is not only filled with bold designs — it’s a time capsule mashup of ’90s flair.
Polygon
Marvel just expanded the Hulk family by one more
Family reunions are always full of surprises, even on She-Hulk. Whose parents are going to make fools of themselves on the dance floor? Whose uncle is going to get a little too tipsy at the open bar? Which cousin is going to turn up with a hitherto unknown son, possessing planet-shattering power drawn from an alien world?
