wwnytv.com
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
wwnytv.com
Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
wwnytv.com
Gerald Piche, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Piche’ of North Lawrence passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 in the comfort of his family’s home. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Gerald was born in Chrysler Ontario on November 28, 1931 to Levi and Irene...
wwnytv.com
Alexander A. Arduine, 90, of Ogdensburg
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alexander A. Arduine, age 90, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemeter with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards.
wwnytv.com
Terry W. Countryman, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Countryman, 69, died peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, New York. Born on October 16, 1952, in West Carthage, NY to the late Richard E. & Leona M. Spencer Countryman. He graduated from Carthage...
wwnytv.com
Judy O. Leary, 77, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Judy O. Leary, age 77, are saddened to announce her passing late Tuesday morning (October 11, 2022). The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
wwnytv.com
Massena official worries about underground infrastructure
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Out of sight, out of mind. It’s a saying one Massena official hopes to avoid when it comes to allocating money toward village projects. Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty Miller says the wear and tear on village infrastructure are adding up. While many...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence Health receives $10M to create electronic records system
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is receiving $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a county-wide electronic health record system. Three other area hospitals – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Carthage Area Hospital, and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay – will receive hundreds...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man charged with felony burglary following spree of incidents at Lowville Walmart
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of charges that stem from a burglary investigation, authorities say. Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with four felony counts of burglary in the third-degree. Police say the...
lakeplacidnews.com
Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan
LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
wwnytv.com
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
wwnytv.com
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died suddenly of heart failure but was in the company of family. Verna was born on January 15, 1929, in Massena, New York to Ross and Ruby O’Shaughnessy....
wwnytv.com
Soaking rain & wind
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our high temperatures for the day will come early. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s before dropping into the 50s this afternoon. That’s thanks to a cold front that will be moving through. Leading that front is rain. Downpours could be heavy and...
WCAX
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
informnny.com
Festival of Lights: Evans Mills Raceway Park hosting new holiday attraction
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Evans Mills Raceway Park is starting a new holiday light display tradition, according to a press release from the raceway’s general manager. Northern Lights, with community partners Brando Displays, Inc., will be transforming the asphalt racing facility into a holiday wonderland. Patrons will navigate the drive-through light display on the racetrack and through the pit area and midway.
wwnytv.com
Village mayor calls for change in bed tax
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A village mayor says there needs to be a change in Jefferson County’s bed tax. It comes as some town and village leaders call for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo to pay the same 3 percent tax that hotels pay. West...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
