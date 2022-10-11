Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Rankings: Geno Smith cracks the top-10, Russell Wilson drops, more
Geno Smith's play so far this has been one of the more remarkable storylines of the 2022 NFL season, and Fantasy Football players have to seriously consider him as a starting option at this point. Smith ranks as QB8 for the season, so maybe we should have been taking him...
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman: 'Take The Dresses Off' Remark on QB Sacks: 2 Controversies in 1?
"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and we take the dresses off," Cowboys ex Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast after another over-protective roughing call.
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver since arriving to the desert. Part of that is the connection between he and Murray, who once balled together at Oklahoma back in their college days. Part of that is Brown's mere ability to produce no matter...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams
Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
