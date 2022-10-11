Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO