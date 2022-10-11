ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver since arriving to the desert. Part of that is the connection between he and Murray, who once balled together at Oklahoma back in their college days. Part of that is Brown's mere ability to produce no matter...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams

Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News-Herald

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA

