Today, the fundraising process for founders is highly-centralized, with a handful of elite venture capitalists controlling who gets funded and who doesn’t. In addition, founders must typically wait ten years or more for their company to “go public” and become traded on a liquid exchange. But that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo enable founders to raise money from millions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana users with just the click of a button.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO