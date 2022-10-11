Read full article on original website
Four Potential Catalysts for the Next Crypto Bull Run
The cryptocurrency market is currently caught in a slump amid global macroeconomic pressures. Growing fintech adoption could attract the next wave of crypto users, potentially helping prices surge. Bitcoin could rally if the Federal Reserve changes its hawkish stance or people lose faith in central banks altogether. Crypto Briefing looks...
U.S. Inflation Is Sticky at 8.2%. What’s Next for Bitcoin?
U.S. inflation declined from 8.3% to 8.2% on a yearly basis in September. Although the Consumer Price Index fell by 10 basis points, the decline was less than economists' expectations. As inflation is still high and the economy is in crisis mode, the Fed is likely to continue hiking interest...
Is This the Trader Who Exploited Mango Markets for $100M?
Decentralized perpetual futures exchange Mango Markets was drained of $100 million yesterday. A trader by the name of Avraham Eisenberg recently discussed attacking protocols in a similar fashion on a private Discord server. On-chain activity suggests an Ethereum address could have received $30 million from the exploit. One sleuth believes...
Tether Ditches Commercial Paper Reserves for T-Bills
Tether has shrunk its commercial paper holdings to zero. U.S. Treasury Bills now make up the majority of Tether’s reserves. So far, Tether’s increased transparency hasn’t helped it shed rumors over the state of its reserves. Tether has successfully ditched the entirety of its commercial paper holdings...
Algorand DeFi Is Booming. Here's Why
Liquidity is flooding into Algorand's DeFi ecosystem. The total value locked on Algorand hit $270 million for the first time today. Hivemind Capital deployed $25 million worth of capital in Algorand DeFi, giving the ecosystem a liquidity injection. Several other catalysts have helped Algorand boom ahead of other projects, but...
51% of Ethereum Blocks Can Now Be Censored. It's Time for Flashbots to Shut Down
The rise of Flashbots and other MEV-Boost relays, which reorder transactions within Ethereum blocks to squeeze out profits, has come with unintended consequences. Flashbots, the largest MEV-Boost relay, refuses to process any transaction related to mixing protocol Tornado Cash. This places Ethereum under the threat of censorship, as more than...
Mango $100M Attack: How a Whale Swindled a Solana DeFi Favorite
A whale manipulated the price of Mango Markets' MNGO token to drain over $100 million from the platform. The attacker has put forward a DAO proposal that would see the project commit its treasury to paying off the bad debt. Mango CEO Daffy Durairaj has said that making users whole...
Cosmos’ $8B Ecosystem Endangered by Critical Vulnerability
A critical security vulnerability threatened all IBC-enabled blockchains, Cosmos developers recently discovered. The attack vector was discovered following last week’s BNB Chain’s exploit. A patch has already been communicated privately to Cosmos developers and validators. Last week’s BNB Chain attack led Cosmos developers to inspect their IBC code....
Treasury Sued by Coin Center Over Tornado Cash Ban
Crypto advocacy group Coin Center has filed suit against the Treasury Department over its unilateral imposition of sanctions on Tornado Cash. The implications of the case are far-reaching; as things stand, the Treasury could theoretically sanction any software it sees fit. This arguably poses an existential threat to virtually every...
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-backed DAODAO
Today, the fundraising process for founders is highly-centralized, with a handful of elite venture capitalists controlling who gets funded and who doesn’t. In addition, founders must typically wait ten years or more for their company to “go public” and become traded on a liquid exchange. But that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo enable founders to raise money from millions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana users with just the click of a button.
