Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

9-1-0-0, SB: 7

(nine, one, zero, zero; SB: seven)

