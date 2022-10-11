ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Wanted suspect found hiding in shed after fleeing, police say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted on over twenty charges, including assault on a female and possessing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, officers attempted to make contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, in...
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
wnctimes.com

Brevard Woman Sentenced to 15 Years on Drug Charges

Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, U.S. District Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, of Brevard, North Carolina, to 15 years in prison. Irby was sentenced on October 3, 2022 byJudge Max Cogburn for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, which...
my40.tv

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
wnctimes.com

Cherokee Man Is Sentenced To 14 Years For 2nd Degree Murder in WNC

Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, a man from Cherokee, North Carolina, found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. A 21-year-old Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of...
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
WLOS.com

Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
