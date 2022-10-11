Read full article on original website
Editorial: Board right to delay vote
The state Board of Education has done the right thing in delaying the vote on its proposed resolution to obstruct federal policy when it comes to transgender students. The proposal, drafted by board member Brendan Shea of London, Ohio, is strident and overly confident of its analysis of a complicated and, to many people, very uncomfortable, subject. It is inappropriate for the state board to attempt to instruct the 600-plus boards of education in Ohio that they don’t have to follow federal policy. Read more Blade editorials Mr. Shea wants to make Ohio a kind of sanctuary state. It was a dumb idea for the proponents of open borders and its a dumb idea for the opponents of accepting the legitimacy of choosing to identify as a different gender.
Froma Harrop: Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers
A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that. Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion. ...
