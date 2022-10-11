ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, OH

Comments / 0

Related
nbc24.com

Muralists finish painting the Glass City River Wall

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final strokes of paint were applied to the Glass City River Wall on Friday. “We're done! Yay! This is the last day! We are crossing the finish line," said Christina Kasper, the Glass City River Wall project manager. It’s a surreal moment for Kasper and...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

UToledo students assemble to visit hospitalized kids while dressed as Avengers

In an age of superheroes pervading media, The University of Toledo has some heroes of its own. Avengers Assemble! is a community service organization on the campus dedicated to visiting children in hospitals dressed as the Avengers. Brayden Holloway and Tyler G. Schwartz started the cause when they discovered the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Fall Expo Extravaganza to bring Toledo area small businesses together

The Social Butterfly will host Toledo's next fall fun event this weekend. Visitors can join the excitement of the annual Fall Expo Extravaganza with small businesses, a DJ, door prizes and food trucks. Donetta Carter with The Social Butterfly and Deb Cash with Yanbal visited NBC 24 to talk about...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Grand Rapids, OH
Society
City
Grand Rapids, OH
nbc24.com

Snapology brings STEM workshops to northwest Ohio

With science, technology, engineering and math on the rise in schools, a new enrichment program has arrived in the Perrysburg area. Snapology has opened a new location focused on research offering hands-on activities for team building like LEGO structures, coding or robotics. The franchise aims to offer over 80 event...
PERRYSBURG, OH
nbc24.com

Mercy Health hosts domestic violence seminar to learn how to help affected children

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christine Esper sees domestic violence firsthand in her work as a social worker. “Kids that come into the hospital that may have underlying issues of depression, anxiety, problems in school, and then you know after you develop a rapport with them and a relationship, sometimes it comes out that there is some domestic violence going on in the home," said Esper, who is a licensed social worker with Nationwide Children's Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Whitmer High School moves forward from weekend shooting

Washington Local Schools says the district is moving on the best it can from the Friday night shooting outside of a Whitmer High School football game. Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, the creator of wheelchair motocross, gave a speech Tuesday at Whitmer. "I don't think I'm out there to inspire people. I'm...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pints#Furry#Auction#Humane Ohio
nbc24.com

Early absentee voting opens across Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today marked the first day for people to cast their vote in the state and local elections, polls across Ohio opened this morning for early absentee ballots. Every county in Ohio is now accepting votes at their designated early polling locations until Nov. 7. "As of...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy