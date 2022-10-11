TOLEDO, Ohio — Christine Esper sees domestic violence firsthand in her work as a social worker. “Kids that come into the hospital that may have underlying issues of depression, anxiety, problems in school, and then you know after you develop a rapport with them and a relationship, sometimes it comes out that there is some domestic violence going on in the home," said Esper, who is a licensed social worker with Nationwide Children's Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO