Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
‘Blade’ Production Delayed As Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta on its new Blade film, as the studio continues development on the project, amid an expanding search for a new director, Deadline can confirm. Crew members on the ground in Atlanta were notified on Tuesday, with Marvel now looking to restart production in early 2023. The film had previously been set to go before cameras this November and open on November 3, 2023, though it’s now all but assured to miss that date. The news follows the departure two weeks ago of the project’s original director Bassam Tariq, which Marvel attributed to...
‘Halloween Ends’: How to Watch The Final Installment of the Slasher Series Online
Get ready for more trauma to unfold. The newest film in the “Halloween” franchise hits theaters and streamers on Friday, Oct. 14 — meaning it’s officially spooky season. “Halloween Ends” is David Gordon Green’s third and final installment in the franchise’s trilogy series, and will hit Peacock on the same day as theaters for a rare day-and-date release, which Universal also rolled out for its predecessor film “Halloween Kills.” In “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode as she faces Michael Myers for a final showdown. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey and...
epicstream.com
The Peripheral Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Chloë Grace Moretz Sci-Fi Series Mirrors Society's Obsession With Tech In New Trailer
At New York Comic Con, Prime Video recently debuted the official trailer for their new sci-fi thriller series, The Peripheral. Chloë Grace Moretz plays a young woman from 2032 who enters "Sims" virtual simulations to go to 2099 in order to earn quick cash to cover her dying mother's medical expenses.
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway Theaters Will Dim Marquees for Angela Lansbury'Fargo' Season 5 Rounds Out Regular Cast Ahead of Production StartPickleball Doc in Works From Peter Berg's Film 45, Co-Directors Seth Porges and Mary Pilon (Exclusive) The story picks up...
startattle.com
The System (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard
The System follows Terry Savage (Tyrese Gibson), a young soldier newly returned from the war zone who gets caught up in a d–g bust, and is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. Startattle.com – The System 2022.
ComicBook
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Halloween Ends’ is Targeting a $50 Million-Plus Opening
Halloween Ends might be releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock, but that doesn’t look to be hurting its box office potential. Current estimates have Halloween Ends looking at a healthy $50 million to $55 million opening weekend. Should those numbers hold, Halloween Ends will be the first movie to earn over $50 million in its opening weekend since July’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Collider
Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller in Skydance's Action Romance 'The Gorge'
With Apple Original Films now officially distributing the project produced by Skydance, Anya Talor-Joy is set to star opposite Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the upcoming action film The Gorge. Specific plot details about the film remain a mystery, but it will be an action-packed love story. More information about the film will likely be revealed as production begins to hear up.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Clip Features Doctor Fate and Hawkman: "There's Still Time to Change the Future"
Last night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan showed up to share some anecdotes, including the story of his doomed audition for Tim Burton's Batman. Toward the tail end of the interview, as is custom with these kinds of appearances, Brosnan shared a clip from Black Adam that he had brought along to screen for the Tonight Show audience. The clip, which featured Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Leverage star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, seems to come at a key moment for the Hawkman character, after a revelation about a dark future seen by the Helm of Fate.
The Verge
Wendell & Wild is raising hell in its latest trailer
Set a note on your calendars this Halloween — Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Wendell & Wild, a spooky upcoming animated movie co-written and produced by director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out). Peele stars alongside comedic partner Keegan-Michael Key (Key...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
Collider
'The Wicker Man' Set for TV Adaptation From Andy Serkis' Production Company
Robin Hardy's classic horror film, The Wicker Man, is being turned into a television series almost fifty years after the film's release. According to a recent report by Deadline., the series is currently in development from Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s production company The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films (founded by Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy, and Howard Overman) who have acquired production rights from StudioCanal to rework the film into a new television series.
ComicBook
Blade: Top Marvel Candidates to Take Over Directing
Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.
Brendan Fraser Says ‘Tragic’ Cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ ‘Doesn’t Engender Trust Among Filmmakers and the Studio’
Actor Brendan Fraser may be poised to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination this year for “The Whale,” but he’s also mourning an upcoming project that won’t be seeing the light of day: “Batgirl.” The “Mummy” actor played Ted Carson aka Firefly, the villain of the DC film, and is just as dismayed by its cancellation as fans are.
Apple Original Films Boards Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ With Anya Taylor-Joy Set To Co-Star Opposite Miles Teller
EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into one of the more hotter projects in town, Skydance’s The Gorge starring Miles Teller, looks to have found its distributor and Teller’s co-star. Sources tell Deadline, Apple Original Films have come on to the pic with SAG Award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy set to star alongside Miles Teller in the genre-bending love story. Scott Derrickson is on board to direct with Zach Dean penning the script, which he sold on spec to Skydance last year. In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer on the film. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked...
