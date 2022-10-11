Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield's challenge? Getting others to believe in him again
Listening to Baker Mayfield, never mind the injured ankle, bruised ego, ailing performance record and all, is like attending a seminar that extols the virtues of positive thinking. Point out that his job is being called into question, and he’ll challenge you, and demand to know if you’re one of...
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
FOX Sports
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
FOX Sports
No. 16 Mississippi State aims to stay hot vs No. 22 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mississippi State is playing its best football under Mike Leach with three consecutive lopsided victories sparked by strong play on both sides of the ball. The No. 16 Bulldogs now aim to prove they can do it on the road Saturday night at No. 22...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
FOX Sports
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
MLB・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Jaguars-Colts, pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) in a Week 6 matchup. The Jags are coming off a disappointing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans, while the Colts defeated the Denver Broncos 12-9 in their own low-scoring affair. Here's everything you need to know...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Penn State-Michigan
The Penn State Nittany Lions travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines for the Big Noon Saturday Big Ten matchup between top 10 teams on FOX. Penn State comes into this contest with a perfect 5-0 record. The Nittany Lions' most recent win was 17-7 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines also come into this game with a perfect record. At 6-0, Big Blue's most recent W was a 31-10 win over Indiana.
FOX Sports
Draymond Green fined, not suspended; set to rejoin Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that All-Star forward Draymond Green has been fined, but will not be suspended after punching teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. Kerr addressed the media following Golden State's preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, adding that Green is expected to...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 7: Notre Dame to cover, other best bets
Lucky Week 7 of college football is here. I bet you there are a handful of squads crossing their fingers that this week is indeed the week that things turn around for the better. I'm looking at you, Oklahoma. I'm also looking at a variety of best bets for the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
FOX Sports
Pats' Stevenson, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score
Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score a touchdown in Week 6. With fellow Patriots back Damien Harris going down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Stevenson played a league-high 90% of snaps at running back. Harris is doubtful to play this week, so Stevenson is in for another top role against Cleveland, our third-best matchup for opposing RBs. With +100 odds to score, Stevenson is a strong contender to find the end zone in Week 6.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Friday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?
Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
