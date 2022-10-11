Read full article on original website
kuer.org
Salt Lake City’s 2-year increase in homelessness is reflected across the West
Over the past two years, homelessness in Utah has grown. Comparing the pre-pandemic Point in Time counts of 2020 with 2022, the number of homeless people in Salt Lake City has increased by 7%. The counts tally the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. on a single night....
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
ksl.com
Utah archaeologists help to restore the land of the Bear River Massacre
PRESTON, Idaho — Some archaeologists from the University of Utah are helping prepare the site of the 1863 Bear River Massacre to be restored to what it once was. Located just north of Preston, a piece of land known for a massive tragedy is beginning to have its greater history uncovered — something important to people like Brad Parry.
Utah teen figure skater breaks barriers on ice
Kate Pressgrove,14, of Heber City is vying for one of the top spots at the Pacific Coast Sectionals in San Francisco, California.
ksl.com
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ksl.com
Williams, No. 7 USC brace for raucous crowd at No. 20 Utah
Caleb Williams found a critic that's hard to please — himself. Evaluating his performance six games into his Southern California career, the quarterback felt that he's played "all right." His version of "all right" has the seventh-ranked Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) off to their best start since 2006. His...
Utah woman ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband in boudoir court battle
A Utah woman is calling out a Davis County judge for ordering her to give edited boudoir books to her ex-husband as part of their divorce.
ksl.com
Pac-12 picks: Utah's desperate but USC's better, WSU wins and Arizona covers
The midpoint of the football season's middle month could be the end of the line for the defending Pac-12 champions. It's Week 7. Welcome to Utah's last stand. If the Utes (4-2, 2-1) don't beat back USC on Saturday evening in a primetime showcase, their prospects for reaching the conference title game will shrivel:
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
airwaysmag.com
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
kslnewsradio.com
Couples across the world using Utah County Clerk’s Office to get married
PROVO, Utah — Couples from around the world have been turning to the Utah County Clerk’s Office for virtual marriages since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah County Clerk Auditor Josh Daniels said that every single day, he is able to watch people’s lives change for the better because of the county’s virtual marriage license offerings.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
