ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah archaeologists help to restore the land of the Bear River Massacre

PRESTON, Idaho — Some archaeologists from the University of Utah are helping prepare the site of the 1863 Bear River Massacre to be restored to what it once was. Located just north of Preston, a piece of land known for a massive tragedy is beginning to have its greater history uncovered — something important to people like Brad Parry.
PRESTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
ksl.com

Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentines#Mobile#Spanish#Consulate
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Williams, No. 7 USC brace for raucous crowd at No. 20 Utah

Caleb Williams found a critic that's hard to please — himself. Evaluating his performance six games into his Southern California career, the quarterback felt that he's played "all right." His version of "all right" has the seventh-ranked Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) off to their best start since 2006. His...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslnewsradio.com

Couples across the world using Utah County Clerk’s Office to get married

PROVO, Utah — Couples from around the world have been turning to the Utah County Clerk’s Office for virtual marriages since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah County Clerk Auditor Josh Daniels said that every single day, he is able to watch people’s lives change for the better because of the county’s virtual marriage license offerings.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy