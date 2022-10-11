Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner
Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Beck reportedly drops out of Arcade Fire’s North American tour
Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their North American tour, it’s been reported, with his removal coming less than two weeks before the run is scheduled to begin. Billboard reports that Beck has backed out of the tour, with his role instead being filled by Haitian outfit Boukman Eksperyans. At the time of writing, however, Beck is yet to address his removal from the tour, and has not shared a formal announcement through any of his official channels.
NFL・
NME
Skullcrusher – ‘Quiet The Room’ review: a storytelling masterclass
The autonomy afforded by home – its safety, warmth and familiarity – is likely to be less valued when there is no option but to stay there for a long period of time. It’s a predicament that Skullcrusher, born Helen Ballentine, tussled with towards the latter end of the pandemic-induced lockdown; while stuck in quarantine in her LA apartment, she began to reflect on her upbringing in Mount Vernon, a quiet town situated 200 miles north of New York City.
NME
Nick Kroll impresses Florence Welch with his ‘King’ dance moves on ‘The Late Late Show’
Nick Kroll showed off his dance moves to Florence + The Machine‘s ‘King’ in front of Florence Welch on The Late Late Show this week – see the clip below. The comedian and actor (Big Mouth, Don’t Worry Darling) appeared on the US chat show on Tuesday (October 11), where he was interviewed by host James Corden alongside Welch.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ review: an overwhelming feast
Red Hot Chili Peppers have always believed that more is more. The majority of their records clock in at over an hour while live, the group love to extend their greatest hits via freeform jams. Released earlier this year, the 17-track ‘Unlimited Love’ saw Red Hot Chili Peppers use that extra space to show off a renewed energy following the return of on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante.
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
NME
Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show
Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).
NME
Snowbombing 2023 announces first names on line-up
The first names for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival have been revealed, with Jamie xx, Groove Armada, Andy C and more on the bill. The Austrian festival will return to the slopes of Mayrhofen from April 10-15 next year. Tickets are available to buy now. Snowbombing...
NME
Central Cee drops surprise EP ‘No More Leaks’, shares video for ‘One Up’
Central Cee has dropped a surprise EP called ‘No More Leaks’. Check out the music video for his new track, ‘One Up’ below. The West London rapper’s new EP is made up of four tracks, opening with freestyle track, ‘Chapters’ and ‘One Up’ which he teased back in September, saying “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it” at the time. In ‘Chapters’, Cee raps, “They think that I came up quick, they don’t know ‘bout the rest of the chapters”, reflecting on his career thus far.
NME
Arctic Monkeys say their new song ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ is reminiscent of the ‘AM’ sound
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details on their upcoming track ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, likening it to the sound of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. The song will appear on the Sheffield band’s seventh studio record ‘The Car’, which is due for release on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here).
NME
Biohazard to reunite their classic line-up for UK and European shows
Biohazard are reportedly set to reunite their classic line-up for a run of shows in the UK and Europe in 2023. The cult Brooklyn hardcore outfit are apparently set to team up once again with founding member Evan Seinfeld, the bassist/vocalist who left the band in June 2011. Both Brooklyn...
NME
Listen to Bad//Dreems’ powerful new single ‘Jack’: “This is a song about truth telling”
Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have released their second single for the year, a powerful cut titled ‘Jack’. The rock track, as described by guitarist Alex Cameron, is “about truth telling”. It takes aim at White Australia’s erasure of Aboriginal history, particularly through a lack of education in schools and political action.
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
NME
The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration
Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
Comments / 0