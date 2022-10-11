ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran

NME

Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner

Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
NME

Beck reportedly drops out of Arcade Fire’s North American tour

Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their North American tour, it’s been reported, with his removal coming less than two weeks before the run is scheduled to begin. Billboard reports that Beck has backed out of the tour, with his role instead being filled by Haitian outfit Boukman Eksperyans. At the time of writing, however, Beck is yet to address his removal from the tour, and has not shared a formal announcement through any of his official channels.
NFL
NME

Skullcrusher – ‘Quiet The Room’ review: a storytelling masterclass

The autonomy afforded by home – its safety, warmth and familiarity – is likely to be less valued when there is no option but to stay there for a long period of time. It’s a predicament that Skullcrusher, born Helen Ballentine, tussled with towards the latter end of the pandemic-induced lockdown; while stuck in quarantine in her LA apartment, she began to reflect on her upbringing in Mount Vernon, a quiet town situated 200 miles north of New York City.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ review: an overwhelming feast

Red Hot Chili Peppers have always believed that more is more. The majority of their records clock in at over an hour while live, the group love to extend their greatest hits via freeform jams. Released earlier this year, the 17-track ‘Unlimited Love’ saw Red Hot Chili Peppers use that extra space to show off a renewed energy following the return of on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’

Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show

Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
VISUAL ART
NME

Snowbombing 2023 announces first names on line-up

The first names for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival have been revealed, with Jamie xx, Groove Armada, Andy C and more on the bill. The Austrian festival will return to the slopes of Mayrhofen from April 10-15 next year. Tickets are available to buy now. Snowbombing...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Central Cee drops surprise EP ‘No More Leaks’, shares video for ‘One Up’

Central Cee has dropped a surprise EP called ‘No More Leaks’. Check out the music video for his new track, ‘One Up’ below. The West London rapper’s new EP is made up of four tracks, opening with freestyle track, ‘Chapters’ and ‘One Up’ which he teased back in September, saying “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it” at the time. In ‘Chapters’, Cee raps, “They think that I came up quick, they don’t know ‘bout the rest of the chapters”, reflecting on his career thus far.
MUSIC
NME

Biohazard to reunite their classic line-up for UK and European shows

Biohazard are reportedly set to reunite their classic line-up for a run of shows in the UK and Europe in 2023. The cult Brooklyn hardcore outfit are apparently set to team up once again with founding member Evan Seinfeld, the bassist/vocalist who left the band in June 2011. Both Brooklyn...
MUSIC
NME

Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
MUSIC
NME

Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview

Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
MUSIC
NME

The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration

Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
CELEBRITIES

