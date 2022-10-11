Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their North American tour, it’s been reported, with his removal coming less than two weeks before the run is scheduled to begin. Billboard reports that Beck has backed out of the tour, with his role instead being filled by Haitian outfit Boukman Eksperyans. At the time of writing, however, Beck is yet to address his removal from the tour, and has not shared a formal announcement through any of his official channels.

