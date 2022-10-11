ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting

When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford

I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
Editorial: Drivers are often distracted, but so are pedestrians

Experts studying trends in pedestrian fatalities point to some factors that reflect changing times. New vehicles are getting heavier. Some, notably electric models, accelerate faster than ever. “Distracted driving” is a nothing less than a public health crisis. At the risk of blaming the victims, we also need...
Man who shot at fleeing robbers with bystanders present arrested, Hamden police say

HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a local man who shot at two people who attempted to rob him during an apparent July drug deal. Anthony Coppage, 28, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment Wednesday for allegedly firing at the suspects as they ran from him, according to Hamden police. Coppage was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Oct. 26.
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury

DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Pepe's Pizza to open first Florida location Oct. 24, with another to come

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is opening its first Florida restaurant this month. The newest location will debut Oct. 24 in Plantation, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, within the new Plantation Walk restaurant and shopping center. A second South Florida...
Where to catch peak foliage in Connecticut this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's nearly a month into the fall season and Connecticut is beginning to show off one it’s best features: autumn leaves. Scores of travelers visit the state every year for the scenic views of hills painted red, orange...
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
UConn men's and women's basketball First Night live updates: Rewind

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn basketball teams kicked off the 2022-23 season with the annual First Night event at Gampel Pavilion Friday. It began with a block party outside the building and continued with a raucous night for students and season ticket...
UConn men's basketball standout Andre Jackson out with broken pinky finger

Andre Jackson, the UConn men's basketball team's multi-dimensional guard and team captain, suffered a fractured pinky finger on his right hand during practice and underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury. "We will obviously miss Andre’s skill and experience on the court, but he will continue to contribute...
