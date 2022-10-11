Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting
When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
milfordmirror.com
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford
I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Stamford Mayor Simmons must move forward from Glenbrook housing controversy with honesty
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons’ withdrawal of her affordable housing plan is good for the Glenbrook Community Center, but ultimately not a cause for celebration. It further reveals a disconnect between the administration and residents who feel they’re neither being heard nor respected. It’s now the mayor’s job to mend those fences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Bristol police officers may have been lured to deadly ambush, officials say
BRISTOL — State police say law enforcement may have been lured to a Redstone Hill Road home Wednesday night where two local officers were killed and another was wounded in an apparent ambush. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the shooting, which happened...
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: Drivers are often distracted, but so are pedestrians
Experts studying trends in pedestrian fatalities point to some factors that reflect changing times. New vehicles are getting heavier. Some, notably electric models, accelerate faster than ever. “Distracted driving” is a nothing less than a public health crisis. At the risk of blaming the victims, we also need...
milfordmirror.com
Man who shot at fleeing robbers with bystanders present arrested, Hamden police say
HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a local man who shot at two people who attempted to rob him during an apparent July drug deal. Anthony Coppage, 28, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment Wednesday for allegedly firing at the suspects as they ran from him, according to Hamden police. Coppage was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Oct. 26.
milfordmirror.com
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
milfordmirror.com
Pepe's Pizza to open first Florida location Oct. 24, with another to come
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is opening its first Florida restaurant this month. The newest location will debut Oct. 24 in Plantation, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, within the new Plantation Walk restaurant and shopping center. A second South Florida...
milfordmirror.com
Where to catch peak foliage in Connecticut this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's nearly a month into the fall season and Connecticut is beginning to show off one it’s best features: autumn leaves. Scores of travelers visit the state every year for the scenic views of hills painted red, orange...
milfordmirror.com
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
milfordmirror.com
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milfordmirror.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's and women's basketball First Night live updates: Rewind
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn basketball teams kicked off the 2022-23 season with the annual First Night event at Gampel Pavilion Friday. It began with a block party outside the building and continued with a raucous night for students and season ticket...
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball standout Andre Jackson out with broken pinky finger
Andre Jackson, the UConn men's basketball team's multi-dimensional guard and team captain, suffered a fractured pinky finger on his right hand during practice and underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury. "We will obviously miss Andre’s skill and experience on the court, but he will continue to contribute...
Comments / 0