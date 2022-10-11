Lee County School District teams up with Miami Dolphins to distribute supplies in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
32 Lee County schools ready to reopen on Wednesday
The Lee County school district announced that 32 schools will reopen on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. The Sanibel School *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. HIGH SCHOOLS. Cape Coral High. Dunbar High. East Lee County High. Estero High School.
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
DeSantis provides first $5K police recruitment bonuses to Cape Coral officers
Gov. Ron DeSantis provided $5,000 bonus checks to law enforcement officers recruited from outside of Florida, serving in Cape Coral.
Unyielding courage lifts Fort Myers Beach residents' focus to rebuild lives
It's been over two weeks since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents there are dedicated to recovering and rebuilding, despite the obstacles in front of them.
Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris.
gulfshorebusiness.com
School District of Lee County hosting recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27
The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.
WINKNEWS.com
School District of Lee County opening temporary student enrollment offices
The School District of Lee County is opening temporary student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. Lee County schools say the satellite offices will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance. The district...
Fort Myers Beach vows to rebuild stronger, better in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction
It's been more than two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, and as cleanup efforts continue, the grim reality of what Floridians are now facing in the wake of the monster storm is becoming clear.
Lee Schools final reopening plan to be announced Friday
The Lee County School District will post its final plan to get students back to classrooms this Friday
DEO reps at Disaster Recovery Centers to help Hurricane Ian survivors
As Hurricane Ian survivors work to figure out next steps and where to turn for help, Disaster Recovery Centers in places like Lee and Sarasota counties are serving as a place for assistance.
Storm surge experts assess damage in Florida to help prepare for future threats
It has been two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, and the scale of the damage still overwhelming.
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
Family remembers Fort Myers man who died during Hurricane Ian
"I’ve lost the last person to share all those memories from when we were kids," said Janet Link, Greg Strasser's sister.
Boil water notice lifted for most of Fort Myers more than 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida officials in Fort Myers have lifted the boil water notice for most of the city.
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida’s infrastructure, claims dozens of lives – Inklings News
Hurricanes destroy thousands and thousands of lives as they rip their method up the East Coast from June to November. Hurricanes are identified for his or her triple risk issue: violent winds, harmful storm surge and torrential rains. Recently, Florida was hit by a class 4 storm, Hurricane Ian, which...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
