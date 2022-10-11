ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired On MLK BLVD

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were fired in the area of beaks street, between Martin Luther king blvd and Southard Street, just after 5 Pm. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out. Trenton Ems was dispatched, but the person that stated they were shot was not shot; officers did locate multiple shell casings at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ

