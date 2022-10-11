Read full article on original website
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Searching For Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired On MLK BLVD
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were fired in the area of beaks street, between Martin Luther king blvd and Southard Street, just after 5 Pm. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out. Trenton Ems was dispatched, but the person that stated they were shot was not shot; officers did locate multiple shell casings at the scene.
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Grand Jury Clears Ex-Officer In Police-Involved Shooting In Camden County: Prosecutor
A grand jury has voted not to file any charges against a former South Jersey police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect, authorities said. Jai Wood Jr., 24, of Collingswood, was shot in the buttocks by Officer Ryan Dubiel, of the Woodlynne Borough Police Department, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Former N.J. police officer who shot armed robbery suspect is cleared of wrongdoing
A former Woodlynne police officer who shot and wounded a fleeing armed robber will not be charged, authorities said. Sitting in Camden County, a grand jury that heard evidence in the case returned a “no-bill” against Ryan Dubiel, meaning they concluded the December 2019 shooting was justified, the county prosecutor’s office announced Thursday.
WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video
Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
Prosecutor’s office: Additional arrest made involving unsanctioned Jersey Shore car rally that led to 2 deaths
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has announced an additional arrest involving an unsanctioned Jersey Shore car rally in Wildwood that led to the deaths of two people.
Family Of Murder Suspect Killed By Philly SWAT Officers Serving Warrant Seek Support
Family members of a murder and robbery suspect who was shot and killed by Philadelphia SWAT officers serving a warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 12 are turning to the community for support. Raheem Lee, 19, allegedly shot at three of the officers during the incident around 6:30 a.m. at North 10th...
Police respond to another incident involving Upper Darby students day after large fight
There were dozens of students in the area after Upper Darby High School was let out for the day, and one was taken away in handcuffs
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
N.J. cop cleared of remaining charge in debt collection case
The last remaining charge has been dismissed against a Gloucester County cop who was accused of using his position as a police officer to collect an acquaintance’s debt eight years ago. In 2019, Deptford Police Sgt. Rudy Ruiz was charged in a 2014 incident in which he allegedly intervened...
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
fox29.com
Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
