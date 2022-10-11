I left Amazon to work for a climate-tech startup. I now wake up every day smiling — here's how I made the switch.

Rotem Yossef. Courtesy of Rotem Yossef

Rotem Yossef spent seven years at Amazon before moving to ClimateAI, a tech startup.

He says he's happier working for a company whose values align with his.

He also likes the benefits, such as room to work on a lot of different things and better PTO.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Rotem Yossef, a 44-year-old senior director of finance and operations at ClimateAI from the Seattle area. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I worked at Amazon for seven years, most recently as the head of Amazon Web Services' cloud-intelligence partnerships, with internal and external partners on AWS's business-development side. While I was comfortable working for Amazon, I realized last year that corporate America's politics were starting to take their toll on me.

As the COVID-19 pandemic altered the way people prioritized work and life , I knew I needed a change — but had no idea what a midpandemic, midcareer move looked like. I asked myself a question I hadn't had to consider for a long time: "What do I want to be when I grow up?"

The answer, I realized, wasn't just about my future — it was about my four young children's futures as well, and I was looking for something that was more fulfilling for me and would make the world a better place for them. A new job at a climate-tech startup made perfect sense.

For the majority of my career, I'd worked for large companies in roles that had nothing to do with climate tech. To switch jobs, I first had to do some research and familiarize myself with the landscape.

Climate tech is a broad field , encompassing everything from fusion energy to plant-based proteins, freight optimization, carbon removal, and plastic alternatives. I started with LinkedIn, then wandered into other resources, including Climatebase and Climate Jobs List . The key for me was to explore companies solving problems that were material and interesting to solve, while making a positive impact on people's lives.

I soon realized I'd have to be more specific about the kind of role I wanted. My analytical, financial, project-management, and leadership skills, developed throughout my years in Big Tech and the military service, were applicable to many positions in operations and finance.

As I began to network with more people in the startup world — again using LinkedIn to reach out to connections and connections of connections — I realized that a chief-of-staff role would fit with my skills and personality. In startups, this job frequently entails owning everything that has no dedicated owner, so I knew it would offer me the opportunity to strategize and execute on building important operational systems and processes that would set up the company to scale in size and influence.

I sent my résumé out for about 10 openings and immediately heard back from my current company, ClimateAI , a San Francisco startup that's built an artificial-intelligence-based forecasting platform to optimize supply chains and crop production. I interviewed with ClimateAI's CEO, Himanshu Gupta, and, following a couple more stages, received an offer within 14 days.

That was far quicker than I'd planned

The game plan was to spend more time interviewing, receive a few offers, evaluate them, negotiate, and make a call. After all, the common approach is that job seekers aren't supposed to take the first offer without checking out a few more opportunities.

The "problem" was that the offer was spot-on for me, so I decided I'd rather avoid the "fear of missing out" and follow a protocol that Amazon uses when interviewing candidates: Start with a strong list of candidates and go with the first one that raised the bar, without looking back. ClimateAI raised the bar. I was thoroughly impressed by the entire C-suite during the interviewing process.

During the process, I completed an assignment where I drafted a strategy brief, which showed me that the way my brain works was aligned with the way the leadership team thought. At the end of the day, I look at a company like an investor: First, how's the team? Then, how's the market? Finally, how's the product? The team won out, the market is driving, and the product is powerful.

I wake up every morning with a smile on my face, fulfilled by the work I'm doing and the impact our company is making

I'm just over a year into the job, and I can confirm that many of the rumors you hear about startups are true: Everything happens at a breakneck speed. It's all hands on deck, all day, every day. There are no political limitations on how you do things. On the climate-tech side, you feel far more fulfilled working for a purpose-driven company. And it comes with a "nice" pay cut, counterbalanced by a dream of an "exit."

Luckily, I thrive in fast-paced environments with new challenges every day, and that's exactly what a chief of staff at a startup handles. I went through a thorough process when figuring it all out, so I was mentally and financially prepared to enjoy the startup life's benefits. I was assured that I had health insurance, could work remotely, had generous sick leave, and had unlimited vacation with a required minimum of paid-time-off days (versus limited time off at Amazon).

Working for a startup offers more vertical career-growth potential: It's a pure meritocracy, free of politics and rigid hierarchical structures. In no time, my responsibilities expanded to owning finance, human resources, IT, legal, and even a chunk of investor relations — leading to a promotion to senior director of finance and operations this summer.

It's also an exciting time to be in climate tech

Venture-capital investment in climate tech increased 80% between 2020 and 2021 in the US alone. ClimateAI has wrapped up its seed-investment and Series A funding rounds, having raised $16 million to date .

It's invigorating to see how we've grown as a team: The team has expanded to more than 50 employees, up from about 25 when I started. I'm allocated 50% of another employee's time for support and get to be hands-on with our investors, as I manage communications and meetings with our leading Series A VCs and with prospective investors for our Series B.

Beyond this, I feel fulfilled pursuing a career that connects me more with my values. I've always been an advocate for a sustainable lifestyle: When I was a college student in Israel 20 years ago, I recycled everything possible, even when that meant jumping over fences to sneak into restricted-access buildings that had the only cardboard-recycling facility on campus.

Today, my family uses a specialized recycling service to recycle items like plastic film, bread clips, and twist ties (yup, those can be recycled). My house has no gasoline-consuming devices, including only LED lights, energy-efficient appliances, and an electric lawn mower. Working in climate tech means that when I go to work, I continue to pursue the same values.

For others looking to make this move, I recommend starting with what — and whom — you know

You should never just apply for a job — thousands of candidates do that. Instead, use your LinkedIn network to reach out to the company's CEO via a mutual friend or a friend of a friend. Go as high as you can with as close a friend as you can. Your network should be built up every day, not just when you're looking for a job.

You also must follow the space. Read, read, read — and understand the dynamics and implications of working for a startup and for a startup in the space you're aiming at. You should also research roles: What are startups looking for? Is there a role that fits you in this space? I suggest reaching out to employers with an open role they have in mind, and if there's none, you might get lucky suggesting one — but you'll have to present a very strong case for creating a role just for you.

Overall, this transition has been 100% worth it for me. Moving out of corporate America to a small startup was a challenge, but the opportunity to build a company and a cutting-edge product that aligns with my values was the chance of a lifetime.