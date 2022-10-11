ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for assault on female, fleeing arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted on several crimes was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to flee and hide from police. Police said they made contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue in East Asheville. Brown fled on foot, running...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherfordton, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 13-year-old girl passed away after an ATV crash on Oct. 7. The coroner said Emma Lyko was driving the ATV when it wrecked on Clark Avenue. She died from multiple blunt force injuries. A passenger was transported...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Fox#The Sheriff S Office
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of his 88-year-old grandmother

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a grandson is charged with the death of his 88-year-old grandmother that happened on Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Battleground Road at about 10:30 a.m. after family members called in...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

2 men charged following shooting that happened near elementary school

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after shots were fired across the street from an elementary school on Thursday. According to deputies, at around 11 a.m. the panic alarm was triggered at Washington Elementary School due to a staff member in the office hearing what she believed to be three gunshots outside.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy