FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for assault on female, fleeing arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted on several crimes was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to flee and hide from police. Police said they made contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue in East Asheville. Brown fled on foot, running...
FOX Carolina
2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina
Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 13-year-old girl passed away after an ATV crash on Oct. 7. The coroner said Emma Lyko was driving the ATV when it wrecked on Clark Avenue. She died from multiple blunt force injuries. A passenger was transported...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
WBTV
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified a man who was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Conover last month. According to the Conover Police Department, the remains belonged to 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris, who was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, 2021.
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of his 88-year-old grandmother
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a grandson is charged with the death of his 88-year-old grandmother that happened on Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Battleground Road at about 10:30 a.m. after family members called in...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
2 men charged following shooting that happened near elementary school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after shots were fired across the street from an elementary school on Thursday. According to deputies, at around 11 a.m. the panic alarm was triggered at Washington Elementary School due to a staff member in the office hearing what she believed to be three gunshots outside.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Man tells Channel 9 he regrets burying body in shallow grave behind home
CONOVER, N.C. — Robert Pippen told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that he dug a shallow grave in his backyard after a man had overdosed in the home instead of calling 911. He told Faherty Thursday afternoon that he regrets that decision. Police found human remains on Sept. 16...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
