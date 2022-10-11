Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Report: Big 12 Finalizing Two-Year Divisionless Football Format
The Bearcats move into the conference next summer.
Cincinnati Basketball: Yaxel Lendeborg breaks down Bearcats scholarship offer
Following a dominant freshman season at Arizona Western, Yaxel Lendeborg became one of the most sought after junior college players in the country and recently picked up an offer from the Bearcats and several American Athletic Conference teams. Lendeborg is a 6’9 power forward with plenty of potential as a...
Podcast: UC Football Injury Impact and UC Basketball Preview
Alex Frank and I did a pair of Locked On Bearcats shows together.
Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12
The league has entrenched it's inter-conference home-away matchups.
Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll
BROOKLYN, NY — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is picked to finish first in the Atlantic 10′s preseason poll, according to the conference’s coaches and media. The Flyers received 428 out of a possible 435 points, including 22 first-place votes. Saint Louis was selected...
miamistudent.net
“Resign.”: How Jason Osborne’s tenure as Miami’s provost came to an end
On March 17, almost a thousand faculty members were invited to take an anonymous survey to assess then-Provost Jason Osborne’s three-year tenure at Miami University. Over the course of two weeks, more than 37% of eligible faculty members left comments on the survey. The 352 respondents left more than 1,400 comments.
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Vance's and Ryan's Battle Was Ugly, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on a contentious debate, a first-ever playoff berth, a looming smoking ban and more.
american-rails.com
Ohio State Limited
The Ohio State Limited was New York Central's premier, long-distance train serving New York and Cincinnati. It joined the timetable during the 1920s and eventually boasted all-streamlined status offering a range of accommodations. Unfortunately, the NYC did not offer such a direct route as rival Pennsylvania between New York and...
Fox 19
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”. He went on to...
khsknighttimes.com
Student section feels the loss against Winton woods
Students seated in the Red Sea at Friday’s game versus Winton Woods felt a strong connection to the football team’s loss. Students said when the team wins, the whole school wins. Avery Wolf, a Senior, screams at the football team louder than anyone else in the student section....
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
Former Cincinnati health commissioner takes lawsuit against UC to trial
A former Cincinnati health commissioner takes his racial discrimination lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati to federal court on Monday, opening a one-week civil trial.
11 Things To Know Before Visiting Graeter's Ice Cream
Graeter's Ice Cream has been a beloved Cincinnati institution for over a century and a half. Its distinctive French Pot style of freezers creates a signature ice cream that has won over generations of dedicated fans even beyond Ohio's borders, including more than one celebrity. And for those living in the Cincinnati area, Graeter's also offers handmade baked goods such as cookies, pies, cakes, donuts, and more. It's all made fresh from scratch every morning with quality ingredients and pride.
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Cleveland Joins Cincinnati in Banning LGBTQ+ 'Conversion Therapy' on Minors
Cincinnati was the first city in the country to ban the practice in 2015.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the bloat for the first time
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo family is finally all together. Zoo officials said baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker finally joined the bloat in hippo cove Thursday morning. The hippo care team said Tucker took cues from Bibi during his first outing with the full bloat and gave Fritz...
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
FanSided
