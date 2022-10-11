ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

miamistudent.net

"Resign.": How Jason Osborne's tenure as Miami's provost came to an end

On March 17, almost a thousand faculty members were invited to take an anonymous survey to assess then-Provost Jason Osborne’s three-year tenure at Miami University. Over the course of two weeks, more than 37% of eligible faculty members left comments on the survey. The 352 respondents left more than 1,400 comments.
OXFORD, OH
american-rails.com

Ohio State Limited

The Ohio State Limited was New York Central's premier, long-distance train serving New York and Cincinnati. It joined the timetable during the 1920s and eventually boasted all-streamlined status offering a range of accommodations. Unfortunately, the NYC did not offer such a direct route as rival Pennsylvania between New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
khsknighttimes.com

Student section feels the loss against Winton woods

Students seated in the Red Sea at Friday’s game versus Winton Woods felt a strong connection to the football team’s loss. Students said when the team wins, the whole school wins. Avery Wolf, a Senior, screams at the football team louder than anyone else in the student section....
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mashed

11 Things To Know Before Visiting Graeter's Ice Cream

Graeter's Ice Cream has been a beloved Cincinnati institution for over a century and a half. Its distinctive French Pot style of freezers creates a signature ice cream that has won over generations of dedicated fans even beyond Ohio's borders, including more than one celebrity. And for those living in the Cincinnati area, Graeter's also offers handmade baked goods such as cookies, pies, cakes, donuts, and more. It's all made fresh from scratch every morning with quality ingredients and pride.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
LEBANON, OH
