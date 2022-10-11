ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbnlF_0iUjb7aP00

As has been a theme through this first month-and-change of the fantasy football season, the NFL schedule makers have been blessing us with some elite matchups. Few are as good or highly anticipated as the one we're getting this Monday night in Week 6, however. A rematch of one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history, and the next installment in what is shaping up to be a super exciting rivalry between two of the best young quarterbacks in the game

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills.

It gets no better than that!

I'm sure we haven't forgotten about that aforementioned playoff game. The Bills ultimately fell, 42-36, but man, what a game it was. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns — all four of which went to Gabe Davis (that was when his legend was born and when his fantasy draft hype train really took off).

Of course, not to be outdone, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns himself in that legendary playoff game, and he's been back to his old tricks this season. Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns with 15, with Allen a close second at 14. Allen leads the league in passing yardage; Mahomes is currently fourth on the list.

So, yeah — you could say this matchup is set to have some fireworks. Here's to hoping all the major fantasy stars produce this coming Monday night!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 6!

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Figur
Patriot Ledger

Brothers star as BC High football gets first W of season under Alumni Stadium's lights

NEWTON — The BC High football team couldn’t ask for a better Senior Night. On Friday night, the Eagles (1-5) got their first win on the season inside Boston College's Alumni stadium (BC High's home stadium is currently under renovation). The Eagles rallied behind brothers Brody and Marshall Rice’s five touchdowns to defeat Saint John’s(Shrewsbury), 35-15. “It’s...
NEWTON, MA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy