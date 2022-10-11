MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...

