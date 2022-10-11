ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

minnesotasportsfan.com

Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful

On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Preview & Picks: No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Each successive win for Illinois football raises the stakes of the next game. And after ending long losing streaks to Wisconsin and Iowa in back-to-back weeks, the No. 24 Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) — ranked for the first time in 11 years — have made Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming kickoff against Minnesota as consequential as any Illinois game in more than a decade.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: A big 2025 recruit is visiting the Illini this weekend

Illinois basketball dipped into the Michigan recruiting scene for the class of 2022, and they are eyeing another big Michigan target for 2025. The Illini have yet to land a recruit for the class of 2025 because, well, it is the class of 2025. That is still a long way down the road. But building strong relationships with talented recruits from this class right now is extremely important.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

The Ludacris guide to Illini Homecoming

I remember my first Illini Homecoming. It was 1997. Current superstar activist and author Dorian Warren was Homecoming King. The Illini lost. That’s not surprising, since that year the team went 0-12. It’s widely considered the worst season in the history of Illini football. Yet somehow, we remember the Ron Turner era as…not too bad.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded new class

MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
intermatwrestle.com

#9 Overall Sophomore Robideau Commits to Minnesota

Last night, the #9 overall sophomore in the nation, Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN), made his collegiate commitment via social media. Robideau announced that he will stay in-state and compete for Brandon Eggum's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Robideau is currently ranked 10th at 132 lbs in MatScouts pre-Super 32 Rankings....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Ubben Basketball Complex Tour

URBANA (WCIA) — Check out the sights and sounds from the Ubben Basketball Complex on a tour of the facility. Hear from Illinois athletic Director Josh Whitman and the men’s and women’s basketball coaches.
URBANA, IL
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves rust is on full display in the first quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not had much opportunity to practice with both power forward Karl-Anthony Towns and center Rudy Gobert, and that fact is on full display for everyone at Target Center. The Timberwolves not only seemed to be quite rusty at scoring, but the team’s sluggishness even prompted comments about their willingness to stand around and look for someone to score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WQAD

Chief: 2 officers wounded, suspect dead in Illinois shooting

DECATUR, Ill. — Two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said. The officers stopped a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in Decatur and “based on information known to the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Semi crashes into house in central Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
