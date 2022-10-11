ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'

Residents in Parkside have known amazing cheesesteaks and hoagies for decades. And now the rest of the world does, too.

Phil & Jim's Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the "Best Hoagie on Earth" prize by the publication Food Network Magazine.

Gia Miller, who co-owns the Delco steak shop that has been in operation since 1962, isn't surprised.

"No, I'm not surprised. We make hundreds of hundreds of Italian specials weekly," she said.

The award went to their signature hoagie: the Italian Special.

Miller says she is proud to be providing Delaware County residents with the comfort food they love, but she recognizes it's a lot of work too.

"I don't think people realize how much goes into it. It's 70 hours a week for me -- catering trays, team meals, high schools, everyone is calling us," said Miller.

She says even though the wait times on high peak times are near an hour, the customers will gladly wait it out for their meal, which they can proudly say is some of the best on the planet.

