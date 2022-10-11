ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eli Lilly LLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $394.75 versus the current price of Eli Lilly at $324.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

Within the last quarter, Monday.Com MNDY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $156.83 versus the current price of Monday.Com at $94.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Monday.Com...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
TheStreet

BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
tipranks.com

Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
