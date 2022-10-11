ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.

According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.

The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

