Los Angeles, CA

NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
Yency Almonte
Evan Phillips
Blake Treinen
Andrew Heaney
Tommy Kahnle
Brusdar Graterol
Craig Kimbrel
Chris Martin
CBS 8

How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Rob Lowe on why his son is a jinx for the Dodgers

Like many fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rob Lowe is upset over Wednesday night’s loss to the San Diego Padres. He attended Game 2 at Dodger Stadium with his son and his son’s friend, Patrick Schwarzeneggar- whose father is obviously Arnold Schwarzeneggar. “I have a son that brings victories and have a son who’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago White Sox
theScore

MLB Friday best bets: Dodgers to regain series lead in San Diego

Dodgers (-125) @ Padres (+105) The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres split the first two games of the series, leaving L.A. with a 5-3 win each. I like the Dodgers' chances of responding with a victory in Game 3. While Blake Snell has pitched very well of late, the Dodgers are a vastly different animal than almost any other team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Qualifying offer increasing to $19.65M

Qualifying offers will jump from $18.4 million in 2021 to $19.65 million this offseason, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The 2020 figure was $18.9 million. The $19.65-million number would set a new record for the qualifying offer, which changes annually based on the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the league.
NFL
theScore

Braves' Matzek has Tommy John surgery, out 12-18 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort.
MLB

