Blink 182 announces new world tour in 2023

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
American rock band Blink 182 announced on Tuesday the band would be reuniting with founding member Tom Delonge for a world tour in 2023.

The group, also announced they’re set to release a new comeback single “Edging,” on Friday.

The world tour will also feature a stop in Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2023, where the band will be featured in the “When We Were Young Festival,” according to the group’s website .

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, according to the band’s social media, though the festival’s website says they will go on sale Oct. 14.

